Golden Apple Foundation named 2023 Excelsior Award winner at Rockford gala

The tables were turned Thursday when a prominent volunteer organization went from presenter to recipient.

The Golden Apple Foundation, which has been recognizing and celebrating teaching excellence for the past 26 years, was named this year's Excelsior Award winner.

The announcement was made in front of standing-room-only crowd of several hundred people at the 2023 Excalibur and Excelsior Awards held at Prairie Street Brewing Co.

Golden Apple Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Stark, right, and first-grade teacher Gabriela Nunez-Reagan, walk off the stage after Golden Apple Foundation won the 2023 Excelsior award on Dec. 14, 2023, at Prairie Street Brewing Co. in Rockford.

A plaque was presented in partnership with the Rockford Register Star and the Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence and the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.

The Excalibur Award, created and launched by the Rockford Register Star in 1971, honors an individual who exemplifies excellence in community service. It was joined 1979 by the Excelsior Award, which honors an organization of the same merit.

The Golden Apple Foundation is a volunteer-driven organization that inspires, celebrates and supports educational excellence in the Rockford area. Since 1997, the Foundation has grown from honoring teachers in one school district to honoring teachers, principals and volunteers in more than 150 schools, both public and non-public, in Winnebago and Boone counties.

The Foundation came to be when the Rockford Public Schools Foundation merged with the Community Education Foundation in 1997 to form the Golden Apple Foundation of Rockford.

Today, the Golden Apple Foundation continues its mission through four core programs: Awards & Recognition, Teacher Scholarships, Classroom Grants and Community Engagement.

The Foundation operates on the financial support of community businesses and individuals as well as the more than 400 volunteers who donate their time and effort each year.

The Golden Apple Foundation beat out two other finalists, "Hoo" Haven Wildlife & Education Center and Rockford Promise.

