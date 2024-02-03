The Golden Bachelor and his Shrewsbury bride on cereal box cover

Did you see the Golden Bachelor and his New Jersey wife, Theresa Nist, made the cover of the Honey Nut Cheerios box?

It's adorable.

Gerry Turner, the now-golden husband, posted a selfie on Facebook Tuesday in which he's holding two boxes of the sweet Cheerios brand in his hands. One box says Gerry and the other says Theresa.

"Just when I thought it was another dreary rainy day these arrived. Way cool," he wrote on his Facebook page.

It looks like he went home to Indiana this week. He took a picture at a car dealership with his 93-year-old father in Fort Wayne. Turner "picked up a new BMW."

But last week, he was in New Jersey with his bride.

Turner posted a photo of he and Nist at Bell Works, the reinvention of the historic former Bell Labs building in Holmdel. Earlier in the week, the two posted photos of their dinner at Trama's Trattoria in Long Branch.

The honeymoon isn't over.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Golden Bachelor and his bride stopping at locations in NJ