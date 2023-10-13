Golden backs expanded powers for acting speaker

Oct. 13—U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine is one of four top centrist Democrats who sent a letter Friday to Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry in support of giving him temporary expanded powers to get the House back in action.

"In light of our nation's pressing issues, a looming government shutdown, and the attacks on our key ally, Israel, we strongly support an immediate vote to expand the Speaker Pro Tempore's authorities to allow for the consideration of a legislative agenda limited to the most pressing issues," the four House members wrote in a letter obtained by Politico.

The U.S. House has been paralyzed since the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week. Late Friday afternoon, members of the Republican Party put forth Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio for consideration of the speakership.

Expanded authorities, granted in 15-day increments, would allow the acting speaker to bring forward bills in three specific areas:

— Foreign aid emergency supplemental funding for Ukraine and Israel;

— An extension of the current continuing resolution through Jan. 11 to prevent a

looming government shutdown;

— Committee and floor consideration of remaining fiscal 2024 appropriations bills.

In addition to Golden, the letter is signed by Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Ed Case of Hawaii, and Susie Lee of Nevada. All four are members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which pushed for a possible way out of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy's government funding bind last month.

If Republicans accept the offer, Democrats could gain even more power in the now-dormant House. The next government funding deadline is Nov. 17.

This story will be updated.