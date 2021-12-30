Golden City substitute teacher accused of sex with student

Dec. 30—A substitute teacher for the Golden City School District is facing a charge that she had sexual contact with a student in a class she taught.

The 22-year-old teacher — listed as Jacey Bayne Stahl in a Jasper County Circuit Court file and identified as Jacey Bayne (Stahl) Collins in the accompanying probable-cause affidavit — was arrested Dec. 9 after a joint investigation of the sheriff's offices in the counties of Jasper and Barton.

Golden City schools are located in Barton County, but the school district also serves a portion of Jasper County. The affidavit alleges that she had sexual intercourse with a boy at his home in Jasper County.

Stahl Collins was arraigned Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of sexual contact with a student and entered a plea of not guilty.

Her bond was set at $10,000 at the time of her arrest. She posted the bond a week later and was released on the condition that she have no contact with former students or anyone under 18 years old.

The age of the student involved is redacted on court records. He is identified only by initials.

The affidavit alleges that the defendant had sexual intercourse with the boy in the bedroom of his home Feb. 24 when his parents were not home. She was employed by the school district as a full-time substitute teacher at the time, and the boy was in classes she taught.

The document states that after the sexual contact took place, they continued to communicate via text messages until Stahl Collins asked him, through another student, to destroy his cellphone, purportedly offering to buy him a new one if he would do as she asked.

Investigators with the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force conducted a forensic examination of the boy's cellphone and recovered communications between the two, according to the affidavit. Their efforts to contact Stahl Collins in person and by phone for an interview were unsuccessful before her arrest this month, according to the affidavit.

Court documents list the defendant's place of residence as Aldrich in Polk County.

School district offices are closed for the holidays, and school officials could not be reached for comment on the defendant's employment status with the district.