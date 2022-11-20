Golden Corral-style buffet of drugs found during search at motel, Morrow Police say

A man and woman are in custody after police said they found a “Golden Corral-style buffet of drugs” during a search on Friday.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they got a call from the Henry County fugitive squad about a drug trafficker in the area.

When police arrived to the location, they found 41-year-old Timothy D. Lyle and 31-year-old Amanda Parris in the room.

According to police, methamphetamine, GHB, Xanax, heroin, and marijuana were found in the room.

Lyle and Parris were arrested and charged.

