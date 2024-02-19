Golden eagle rehabilitated, released back into Southern California wild

A golden eagle found unable to fly in Riverside County earlier this month was released back into the wild Sunday after two weeks of care at the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center, officials announced.

The eagle, discovered by a community member in San Jacinto, was covered in mud and manure, had mild abrasions on its feet and was underweight when the Project Wildlife team took custody of the bird on Feb. 5.

“Although the exact cause of its condition remains uncertain, the recent heavy rains in the area may have a played a role,” officials at the humane society said in a news release.

A team of veterinarians gave the eagle pain medication, treated it for parasites and dehydration and placed the raptor in an indoor medical ward in hopes that it would regain its strength.

In less than a week, the birds condition improved, and it was put in a small outdoor aviary before being moved to a much larger outdoor aviary on Feb. 15.

A golden eagle found unable to fly earlier this month was treated at the San Diego Humane Socitety’s Ramona Wildlife Center and released back into the wild on Feb. 18, 2024. (SDHS)

“It’s imperative that a bird of prey like a golden eagle can fly and hunt in order to survive in the wild,” the release noted.

Before Sunday’s release in San Jacinto, the golden eagle was tagged by a United States Geological Survey-permitted raptor biologist so wildlife officials at the department of fish and wildlife can track and monitor the protected species.

Video of the bird’s release shows the eagle rushing to get out of the crate, flapping its wings low to the ground as it gets some distance and then sitting in the grass for some time. The eagle then launches itself into the air and flies to a nearby group of trees.

“This successful rehabilitation serves as a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the unwavering support of our community,” the release stated. “We are immensely grateful for everyone who played a part in this remarkable rescue and rehabilitation effort.”

