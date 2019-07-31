Is Golden Eagle Retail Group (HKG:3308) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited (HKG:3308) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Golden Eagle Retail Group

What Is Golden Eagle Retail Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Golden Eagle Retail Group had debt of CN¥8.35b at the end of December 2018, a reduction from CN¥8.75b over a year. On the flip side, it has CN¥6.19b in cash leading to net debt of about CN¥2.16b.

SEHK:3308 Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

A Look At Golden Eagle Retail Group's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Golden Eagle Retail Group had liabilities of CN¥10.2b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥7.33b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥6.19b in cash and CN¥984.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥10.4b.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of CN¥13.4b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Golden Eagle Retail Group's net debt is only 0.80 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 10.3 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Golden Eagle Retail Group has boosted its EBIT by 41%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Golden Eagle Retail Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Golden Eagle Retail Group recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 84% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.