Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited's (HKG:3308) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Golden Eagle Retail Group's (HKG:3308) recent performance, when its stock has declined 11% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Golden Eagle Retail Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

See our latest analysis for Golden Eagle Retail Group

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Golden Eagle Retail Group is:

17% = CN¥1.2b ÷ CN¥7.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every HK$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of HK$0.17.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Golden Eagle Retail Group's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Golden Eagle Retail Group seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 4.8% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Despite this, Golden Eagle Retail Group's five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 4.5%. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing Golden Eagle Retail Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 4.4% in the same period.

SEHK:3308 Past Earnings Growth April 23rd 2020 More

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Golden Eagle Retail Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Golden Eagle Retail Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 39% (or a retention ratio of 61% over the past three years, Golden Eagle Retail Group has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.