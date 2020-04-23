Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited's (HKG:3308) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Golden Eagle Retail Group's (HKG:3308) recent performance, when its stock has declined 11% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Golden Eagle Retail Group's ROE today.
Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.
How To Calculate Return On Equity?
The formula for ROE is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Golden Eagle Retail Group is:
17% = CN¥1.2b ÷ CN¥7.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).
The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every HK$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of HK$0.17.
Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?
So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.
A Side By Side comparison of Golden Eagle Retail Group's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE
At first glance, Golden Eagle Retail Group seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 4.8% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Despite this, Golden Eagle Retail Group's five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 4.5%. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.
Next, on comparing Golden Eagle Retail Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 4.4% in the same period.
The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Golden Eagle Retail Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.
Is Golden Eagle Retail Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?
Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 39% (or a retention ratio of 61% over the past three years, Golden Eagle Retail Group has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.
In addition, Golden Eagle Retail Group has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 43%. As a result, Golden Eagle Retail Group's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 17% for future ROE.
Conclusion
Overall, we are quite pleased with Golden Eagle Retail Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.
