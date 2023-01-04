Golden Energy and Resources Limited's (SGX:AUE) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Golden Energy and Resources' (SGX:AUE) stock is up by 1.9% over the past month. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Golden Energy and Resources' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Golden Energy and Resources is:

39% = US$674m ÷ US$1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.39 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Golden Energy and Resources' Earnings Growth And 39% ROE

First thing first, we like that Golden Energy and Resources has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 30% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. As a result, Golden Energy and Resources' exceptional 36% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then performed a comparison between Golden Energy and Resources' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 36% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Golden Energy and Resources is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Golden Energy and Resources Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Golden Energy and Resources' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Golden Energy and Resources visit our risks dashboard for free.

