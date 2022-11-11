Golden Energy and Resources (SGX:AUE) Might Become A Compounding Machine

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Golden Energy and Resources' (SGX:AUE) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Golden Energy and Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$5.0b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Golden Energy and Resources has an ROCE of 27%. On its own that's a fantastic return on capital, though it's the same as the Oil and Gas industry average of 27%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Golden Energy and Resources' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Golden Energy and Resources' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Golden Energy and Resources' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 686% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 27%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

Our Take On Golden Energy and Resources' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Golden Energy and Resources has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 111% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Like most companies, Golden Energy and Resources does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

