Golden Energy and Resources (SGX:AUE) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Golden Energy and Resources Limited (SGX:AUE) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Golden Energy and Resources Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Golden Energy and Resources had debt of US$318.6m, up from US$207.7m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$126.5m, its net debt is less, at about US$192.1m.

How Healthy Is Golden Energy and Resources's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Golden Energy and Resources had liabilities of US$230.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$333.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$126.5m in cash and US$128.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$308.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$334.8m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Golden Energy and Resources's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.8 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 5.5 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. Importantly, Golden Energy and Resources's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 49% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Golden Energy and Resources's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.