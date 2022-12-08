Golden Energy and Resources (SGX:AUE) shareholders have earned a 71% CAGR over the last three years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Golden Energy and Resources Limited (SGX:AUE) share price down 12% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 400% in that period. So the recent fall doesn't do much to dampen our respect for the business. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Golden Energy and Resources was able to grow its EPS at 168% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 71% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So one could reasonably conclude that the market has cooled on the stock. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 4.25 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Golden Energy and Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 161% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 18%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Golden Energy and Resources has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

