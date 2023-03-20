Golden Gate Estates homicide suspect moved to Collier County from Glades County

A man accused of murdering a woman in Golden Gate Estates, arrested out-of-county, is back in Collier County ready to face a judge this week, authorities say.

Racine Raphael, 71, was arrested in Glades County last week following Thursday night's homicide, the Collier County Sheriff's Office announced.

Raphael was arrested on a Collier County warrant charging him with second-degree murder. Michelle Batten, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, told the Daily News that Raphael was moved to Collier County from Glades County on Monday and is being booked into the Naples Jail Center.

A family member checking on her found the woman's body at the home about 11 p.m. in the 3500 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast, in Golden Gate Estates, deputies said. They did not release the woman's name.

Collier County Sheriff's Office death investigation launched late Thursday.

Detectives determined ther death is a homicide.

Batten said Raphael's first court appearance is 2 p.m. Tuesday.

