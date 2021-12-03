Golden Gate Estates man faces murder charge after body discovered in shallow grave

Deputies arrested a Golden Gate Estates man on murder charges after investigators discovered a body in a shallow grave on his property.

Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested Michael "Loco" Pritchard, 35, Friday morning. He faces a charge of second-degree murder, the department said in a press release.

Deputies responded to a home on 10th Avenue Northeast in Naples on Thursday to meet with a person in reference to information related to a male that had previously been reported missing by his family, according to the arrest report.

The verdict: Michael Zutten trial: Cape Coral man accused of killing his fiancée found guilty

Shooting kills one: One dead, two injured in Pine Manor shooting on Thursday night, Lee sheriff says

A witness told detectives that Pritchard confessed that he shot the missing man, who also lived on 10th Avenue Northeast, and buried his body next to his house.

Michael Allen Pritchard

According to the arrest report, Pritchard confessed to having shot the man "because he caught him masturbating into Pritchard's girlfriend's underwear."

Deputies executed a search warrant and found the man's body buried where the witness said Pritchard told him it would be. Detectives said Pritchard and the victim knew each other.

CCSO is not releasing Pritchard’s address because it could identify the victim whose identity is protected under Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to Florida’s constitution that protects victims of crime.

Pritchard's arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 7.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County deputies arrest Michael Pritchard after finding body