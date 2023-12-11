Golden Globe nominations 2024: The full list of every movie and TV series
The Golden Globes nominations for 2024 have been announced, kicking off another awards season honouring the best in film and television.
This year’s crop of contenders are on the cusp of announcement by Cedric the Entertainer and That ‘70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama, one year after a huge membership shake-up that saw the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), improve diversity among its members.
At the time, the HFPA did not have a single Black member, but it has since expanded its membership and enforced what was described as a strict code of conduct among voters. This led to the approval of many celebrities who, one year after boycotting the event, decided to attend the 2023 ceremony.
Films likely to be in contention for trophies at the 2024 ceremony include Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and Past Lives. Meanwhile, in the TV categories, Succession, The Crown and The Bear are all expected to been nominated.
Find the full list of films and TV shows nominated for Golden Globes, as soon as they’re announced on Monday (11 December) at 1pm GMT, below.
Movies
Best Picture – Drama
“Oppenheimer”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Past Lives”
“The Zone of Interest”
“Anatomy of a Fall”
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
Best Actress– Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
Annette Bening — “Nyad”
Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
Cailee Spaeny – “Priscilla”
Best Actor– Motion Picture, Drama
Best Actress – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy
FANTASIA BARRINO | THE COLOR PURPLE
JENNIFER LAWRENCE | NO HARD FEELINGS
NATALIE PORTMAN | MAY DECEMBER
ALMA PÖYSTI | FALLEN LEAVES
MARGOT ROBBIE | BARBIE
EMMA STONE | POOR THINGS
Best Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy
NICOLAS CAGE | DREAM SCENARIO
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET | WONKA
MATT DAMON | AIR
PAUL GIAMATTI | THE HOLDOVERS
JOAQUIN PHOENIX | BEAU IS AFRAID
JEFFREY WRIGHT | AMERICAN FICTION
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
EMILY BLUNT | OPPENHEIMER
DANIELLE BROOKS | THE COLOR PURPLE
JODIE FOSTER | NYAD
JULIANNE MOORE | MAY DECEMBER
ROSAMUND PIKE | SALTBURN
DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH | THE HOLDOVERS
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
WILLEM DAFOE | POOR THINGS
ROBERT DE NIRO | KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON
ROBERT DOWNEY JR. | OPPENHEIMER
RYAN GOSLING | BARBIE
CHARLES MELTON | MAY DECEMBER
MARK RUFFALO | POOR THINGS
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Celine Song — “Past Lives”
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
“Past Lives” — Celine Song
“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Picture – Animated
“The Boy and the Heron”
“Elemental”
”Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
“Suzume”
“Wish
Best Picture – Non-English Language
ANATOMY OF A FALL | FRANCE
FALLEN LEAVES | FINLAND
IO CAPITANO | ITALY
PAST LIVES | USA
SOCIETY OF THE SNOW | SPAIN
THE ZONE OF INTEREST | UNITED KINGDOM / USA
Best Score – Motion Picture
Best Song – Motion Picture
“ADDICTED TO ROMANCE” — SHE CAME TO ME | Bruce Springsteen
“DANCE THE NIGHT” — BARBIE | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
“I’M JUST KEN” — BARBIE | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“PEACHES” — THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE | Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
“ROAD TO FREEDOM” — RUSTIN | Lenny Kravitz
“WHAT WAS I MADE FOR?” — BARBIE | Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell
Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
BARBIE
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING PART 1
OPPENHEIMER
SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE
TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR
TV
Best Drama Series
Best Musical/Comedy Series
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
BARRY
THE BEAR
JURY DUTY
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
TED LASSO
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE
BEEF
DAISY JONES & THE SIX
FARGO
FELLOW TRAVELERS
LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY
Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
Juno Temple — “Fargo”
Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
Ali Wong — “Beef”
Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
MATT BOMER | FELLOW TRAVELERS
SAM CLAFLIN | DAISY JONES & THE SIX
JON HAMM | FARGO
WOODY HARRELSON | WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS
DAVID OYELOWO | LAWMEN: BASS REEVES
STEVEN YEUN | BEEF
Best Television Actress – Drama Series
HELEN MIRREN | 1923
BELLA RAMSEY | THE LAST OF US
KERI RUSSELL | THE DIPLOMAT
SARAH SNOOK | SUCCESSION
IMELDA STAUNTON | THE CROWN
EMMA STONE | THE CURSE
Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
RACHEL BROSNAHAN | THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
QUINTA BRUNSON | ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
AYO EDEBIRI | THE BEAR
ELLE FANNING | THE GREAT
SELENA GOMEZ | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
NATASHA LYONNE | POKER FACE
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
BILL HADER | BARRY
STEVE MARTIN | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
JASON SEGEL | SHRINKING
MARTIN SHORT | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
JASON SUDEIKIS | TED LASSO
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE | THE BEAR
Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Best Supporting Actress – Television Series
Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”
Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”
Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”
J Smith Cameron — “Succession”
Billie Eilish — “Swarm”
Abby Elliott – “The Bear”
Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”
Best Supporting Actor – Television Series
Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
Alan Ruck — “Succession”
Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy
RICKY GERVAIS | RICKY GERVAIS: ARMAGEDDON
TREVOR NOAH | TREVOR NOAH: WHERE WAS I
CHRIS ROCK | CHRIS ROCK: SELECTIVE OUTRAGE
AMY SCHUMER | AMY SCHUMER: EMERGENCY CONTACT
SARAH SILVERMAN | SARAH SILVERMAN: SOMEONE YOU LOVE
WANDA SYKES | WANDA SYKES: I’M AN ENTERTAINER
The ceremony takes place Sunday 7 January 2024, and will be available to watch in the US on CBS and in the UK on Paramount+.