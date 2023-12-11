Golden Globe nominations 2024: The full list of every movie and TV series

The Golden Globes nominations for 2024 have been announced, kicking off another awards season honouring the best in film and television.

This year’s crop of contenders are on the cusp of announcement by Cedric the Entertainer and That ‘70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama, one year after a huge membership shake-up that saw the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), improve diversity among its members.

At the time, the HFPA did not have a single Black member, but it has since expanded its membership and enforced what was described as a strict code of conduct among voters. This led to the approval of many celebrities who, one year after boycotting the event, decided to attend the 2023 ceremony.

Films likely to be in contention for trophies at the 2024 ceremony include Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and Past Lives. Meanwhile, in the TV categories, Succession, The Crown and The Bear are all expected to been nominated.

Find the full list of films and TV shows nominated for Golden Globes, as soon as they’re announced on Monday (11 December) at 1pm GMT, below.

Movies

Best Picture – Drama

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Past Lives”

“The Zone of Interest”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Best Actress– Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny – “Priscilla”

Best Actor– Motion Picture, Drama

Best Actress – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

FANTASIA BARRINO | THE COLOR PURPLE

JENNIFER LAWRENCE | NO HARD FEELINGS

NATALIE PORTMAN | MAY DECEMBER

ALMA PÖYSTI | FALLEN LEAVES

MARGOT ROBBIE | BARBIE

EMMA STONE | POOR THINGS

Best Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

NICOLAS CAGE | DREAM SCENARIO

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET | WONKA

MATT DAMON | AIR

PAUL GIAMATTI | THE HOLDOVERS

JOAQUIN PHOENIX | BEAU IS AFRAID

JEFFREY WRIGHT | AMERICAN FICTION

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

EMILY BLUNT | OPPENHEIMER

DANIELLE BROOKS | THE COLOR PURPLE

JODIE FOSTER | NYAD

JULIANNE MOORE | MAY DECEMBER

ROSAMUND PIKE | SALTBURN

DA’VINE JOY RANDOLPH | THE HOLDOVERS

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

WILLEM DAFOE | POOR THINGS

ROBERT DE NIRO | KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

ROBERT DOWNEY JR. | OPPENHEIMER

RYAN GOSLING | BARBIE

CHARLES MELTON | MAY DECEMBER

MARK RUFFALO | POOR THINGS

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Picture – Animated

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

”Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Suzume”

“Wish

Best Picture – Non-English Language

ANATOMY OF A FALL | FRANCE

FALLEN LEAVES | FINLAND

IO CAPITANO | ITALY

PAST LIVES | USA

SOCIETY OF THE SNOW | SPAIN

THE ZONE OF INTEREST | UNITED KINGDOM / USA

Best Score – Motion Picture

Best Song – Motion Picture

“ADDICTED TO ROMANCE” — SHE CAME TO ME | Bruce Springsteen

“DANCE THE NIGHT” — BARBIE | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’M JUST KEN” — BARBIE | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“PEACHES” — THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE | Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“ROAD TO FREEDOM” — RUSTIN | Lenny Kravitz

“WHAT WAS I MADE FOR?” — BARBIE | Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

BARBIE

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING PART 1

OPPENHEIMER

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE

TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR

TV

Best Drama Series

Best Musical/Comedy Series

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

BARRY

THE BEAR

JURY DUTY

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

TED LASSO

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE

BEEF

DAISY JONES & THE SIX

FARGO

FELLOW TRAVELERS

LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef”

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

MATT BOMER | FELLOW TRAVELERS

SAM CLAFLIN | DAISY JONES & THE SIX

JON HAMM | FARGO

WOODY HARRELSON | WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS

DAVID OYELOWO | LAWMEN: BASS REEVES

STEVEN YEUN | BEEF

Best Television Actress – Drama Series

HELEN MIRREN | 1923

BELLA RAMSEY | THE LAST OF US

KERI RUSSELL | THE DIPLOMAT

SARAH SNOOK | SUCCESSION

IMELDA STAUNTON | THE CROWN

EMMA STONE | THE CURSE

Best Television Actor – Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

RACHEL BROSNAHAN | THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

QUINTA BRUNSON | ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

AYO EDEBIRI | THE BEAR

ELLE FANNING | THE GREAT

SELENA GOMEZ | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

NATASHA LYONNE | POKER FACE

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

BILL HADER | BARRY

STEVE MARTIN | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

JASON SEGEL | SHRINKING

MARTIN SHORT | ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

JASON SUDEIKIS | TED LASSO

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE | THE BEAR

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”

J Smith Cameron — “Succession”

Billie Eilish — “Swarm”

Abby Elliott – “The Bear”

Christina Ricci – “Yellowjackets”

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy

RICKY GERVAIS | RICKY GERVAIS: ARMAGEDDON

TREVOR NOAH | TREVOR NOAH: WHERE WAS I

CHRIS ROCK | CHRIS ROCK: SELECTIVE OUTRAGE

AMY SCHUMER | AMY SCHUMER: EMERGENCY CONTACT

SARAH SILVERMAN | SARAH SILVERMAN: SOMEONE YOU LOVE

WANDA SYKES | WANDA SYKES: I’M AN ENTERTAINER

The ceremony takes place Sunday 7 January 2024, and will be available to watch in the US on CBS and in the UK on Paramount+.