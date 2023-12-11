Golden Globe nominations 2024 - live: How to watch and what films and TV shows will receive nods?

Awards season is officially underway with the nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes set to be announced today (11 December).

The films and TV shows in contention for the annual ceremony will be revealed in Los Angeles at 1pm GMT by Cedric the Entertainer and That '70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama.

This year’s nominations comes after a huge membership shake-up for the ceremony’s voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which, in 2022, was accused of a lack of diversity in a Los Angeles Times exposé.

At the time, the HFPA did not have a single Black member, but it has since expanded its membership and enforced what was described as a strict code of conduct among voters. This led to the approval of many celebrities who, one year after boycotting the event, decided to attend the 2023 ceremony.

While Jerrod Carmichael was appointed host for the event earlier this year, there have been reports that the HFPA is struggling to hire a presenter for the 2024 event, which will be broadcast in the US on CBS and in the UK on Paramount+.

CNN claims that Chris Rock and Ali Wong, as well as Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman, who were reportedly approached to host as a trio, have all declined offers. A spokesperson for the Golden Globes declined to comment on the search for the host. However, a source close to the situation said there are “three very serious conversations” going on with potential presenters.