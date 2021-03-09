Golden Globe organizers hire advisers to tackle diversity and ethical issues

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The organizers of the Golden Globes on Tuesday announced they have hired experts to tackle concerns around diversity and ethics following a furor over the lack of Black members in the group.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said in a statement that Dr. Shaun Harper, founder of the Race and Equity Center at the University of Southern California, would conduct a review to help develop "a comprehensive, multi-year, diversity, equity and inclusion strategy."

The HFPA said it has also retained a law firm that will develop a system "for investigating alleged violations of our ethical standards and code of conduct."

The moves follow a probe last month by the Los Angeles Times that noted there were currently no Black people among the 87-member group of foreign entertainment journalists who make up the HFPA.

The Los Angeles Time also raised long standing ethical questions over the close relationships between the HFPA and movie studios that may influence the choice of Golden Globe nominees and winners.

The controversy overshadowed the Golden Globes ceremony in February, which is one of the major Hollywood award shows leading up to the Oscars in April.

The HFPA came under fire when the Golden Globe nominations this year failed to recognize some high-profile movies and TV shows by and about Black people, including "Da 5 Bloods" and "I May Destroy You" .

The nominations did include multiple actors and directors of color, and Golden Globes were awarded in February to three Black actors, and also to Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao for her film "Nomadland," which also won the top prize for best drama film.

The HFPA said on Tuesday that it was committed to "fostering an environment that better reflects our core values" and that "restores faith, trust and confidence in our organization."

