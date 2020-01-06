Golden Globes 2020: Complete winners list originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood are being honored at the 77th Golden Globe Awards tonight in Beverly Hills, California.

The 2020 Golden Globes nominees, announced last month, include standout films like Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story," Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman."

Hit shows like "The Crown," "Chernobyl" and "Unbelievable" are also up for several nominations, guaranteeing a close race for top awards.

Comedian Ricky Gervais is back for a fifth time to host the star-studded show, which is airing live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Check out the list of winners that have been announced, which will be updated:

Best Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Ben Platt, "The Politician"

Paul Rudd, "Living With Yourself"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy" (winner)

Best Actor, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Christopher Abbott, "Catch-22"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"

Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice" (winner)

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Best Supporting Actor, Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Kiernan Culkin, "Succession"

Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"

Stellan Skarsgård, "Chernobyl" (winner)

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Best TV Series, Drama

"Big Little Lies"

"The Crown"

"Killing Eve"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession" (winner)

Best Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" (winner)

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

"The Farewell"

"Pain and Glory"

"Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

"Parasite" (winner)

"Les Misérables"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, "Parasite"

Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood" (winner)

Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"

Best Actor, TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox, "Succession" (winner)

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Best Motion Picture, Animated

"Frozen 2"

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"The Lion King"

"Missing Link" (winner)

"Toy Story 4"

Best Actress, Limited-Series or TV Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"

Joey King, "The Act"

Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"

Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Best Motion Picture, Drama

"1917"

"The Irishman"

"Joker"

"Marriage Story"

"The Two Popes"

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series

"Catch-22"

"Chernobyl"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"The Loudest Voice"

"Unbelievable"

Best TV Series, Comedy

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"The Politician"

Best Actress, TV Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Annette Bening, "The Report"

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, "Knives Out"

Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite is My Name"

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood"

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas, "Knives Out"

Awkwafina, "The Farewell"

Cate Blanchett, "Where'd You Go, Bernadette"

Beanie Feldstein, "Booksmart"

Emma Thompson, "Late Night"

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

"Dolemite is My Name"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Knives Out"

"Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood"

"Rocketman"

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Beautiful Ghosts" from "Cats"

"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman"

"Into the Unknown" from "Frozen 2"

"Spirit" from "The Lion King"

"Stand Up" from "Harriet"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, "Little Women"

Hildur Guđnadóttir, "Joker"

Randy Newman, "Marriage Story"

Thomas Newman, "1917"

Daniel Pemberton, "Motherless Brooklyn"

Best Supporting Actress, Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie