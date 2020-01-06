Golden Globes 2020: Rita Wilson's hair and makeup artist nearly stood her up originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Rita Wilson's prep for the Golden Globes went awry Sunday night.

The actress shared on social media that the person she'd hired to do her hair and makeup for the awards show nearly blew her off.

MORE: Billy Porter takes over Golden Globes red carpet in amazing feather look

In a series of tweets, she wrote that the stylist was at least 90 minutes late, despite the fact that she booked the appointment in September.

"What you look like when your hair and makeup person for the @goldenglobes is one and a half hours late even though you booked him in September," she wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie. "Will leave one hour to do hair and makeup."

MORE: 'Joker' or 'The Irishman', 'The Crown' or 'Killing Eve'? Who will at the Golden Globes?

Wilson, 63, is not nominated for a Golden Globe, but her husband, Tom Hanks, is up for best supporting actor for his role in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" and is set to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award for life achievement in film. They have been married since 1988.

My hair and makeup person is one hour and twenty minutes late. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) January 5, 2020

Hair and makeup still not here. Trying to be zen. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) January 5, 2020