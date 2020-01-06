Golden Globes 2020: See all the standout red carpet looks originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Leave it to the 2020 Golden Globes to kick off our new year with style and class.

While this glorious occasion honors the best in television and movies, the real show begins on the red carpet.

For starters, Sofia Carson gave us a total wow moment in a pretty pink feathered ensemble, while Joey King made heads turn in a beautiful black and white dress like we have never seen before.

Scroll ahead to see what stars wore, and how they rocked it.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson

Carson brought it this year in a vibrant pink dress featuring feathers, and big fluffy layers of tulle.

Billy Porter

The white swan 🤯 Billy Porter has come THROUGH (once again) with that #GoldenGlobes outfit... pic.twitter.com/cVxdbxIPZF — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) January 5, 2020

Porter is no stranger to the red carpet and his extravagant white topper made us all stop and stare.

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig

Gerwig gave viewers a taste of modern-day glam in a classy black and white look paired with eye-catching details threaded down the sides of her gown.

Joey King

Joey King

"The Act" star was a total showstopper in a fabulous flowy frock paired perfectly with white pumps.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston

Aniston kept her look classy in a black number that included an elongated train.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren

Mirren twirled gorgeously in ravishing red -- a popular color on the Globes carpet.