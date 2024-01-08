Golden Globes 2024: Best dressed stars on the red carpet

It’s official – the 2024 awards season is here! The 81st annual Golden Globes kicks off the two-month-long celebration of the best of the best in music, TV, and film on 7 January at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Last year was the first year back after a brief lapse in 2022, but the red carpet did not disappoint. Hollywood’s honourees and A-listers dazzled, spinning elegance with sparkle in ruffled trains and vibrant tuxedos.

This time, our favourite stars arrived outside the landmark hotel, ready to pay homage to their hard work and talent in custom-made couture. Celebrities donned vibrant garments with delicate adornments from splashes of sparkles to pearl droplets, and stiched floral arrangements. And most proved that the colour red and sequins were here to stay even after the holiday season’s been capped.

These are the best dressed from the 2024 Golden Globes.

Emily Blunt

The A Quiet Place star sported a Sarah Burton original, one of her last as creative director for Alexander McQueen. She stunned on the red carpet in the full chiffon gown with amazing gold embroaidery wrapping the body of the piece.

Ali Wong

Wong, nominated for her first Golden Globe, was a sight in a stunning white strapless gown, accessorising with rounded frames and crystal jewelry.

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon, accompanied by her son, wowed in a black gown and added a pop of colour with a twisted baby pink fabric stitched on top of a strapless neckline.

Brie Larson

Larson stepped out for the 2024 Golden Globes in a lilac, doll-like dress and pointed-toe silver pumps.

Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show actress wore a chic black gown with embroidered beading along a full-length skirt.

Leonardo DiCaprio

DiCaprio donned the usual black and white tuxedo with a personalised circular pin on the collar of his jacket.

Billie Eilish

The beloved singer stayed true to her style in a partially thrifted look that included an oversized suit jacket, a token ribbon threaded through a peplum-collared under shirt, and a tan second-hand skirt.

Emma Stone

Stone sparkled in a lavish nude gown with colourful floral beading and a high slit.

Riley Keough

Keough showed off her new dark brown hair with a floral sheer Chanel dress that included a short see-through layer with gold sequins over a long white fabric.

Jeremy Allen White

The Bear lead donned a double-breasted black tuxedo jacket, adding a risque vibe with his totally sheer undershirt.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez was the picture of love in a pink strapless gown with rosette sleeves and a long train.

Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet arrived in a sequin black jacket layered over an unbuttoned black shirt and tailored pants, accessorising with a beaded black choker.

Taylor Swift

The “Anti-Hero” artist stepped out in a dazzling Gucci green gown, straying from her staple red lipstick with a blush lip.

Oprah Winfrey

Winfrey honoured her work in The Color Purple in a long-sleeved Louis Vuitton purple gown that had delicate beading stitched throughout.

Margot Robbie

Robbie paid homage to her beloved Barbie side in a hot pink sequin Armani dress with a matching mesh peplum scarf draped around her.

Kate Beckinsale

Beckinsale gave drama on the red carpet in a shimmery metallic romper with a see-through added skirt and matching oversized floral necktie.

Greta Gerwig

The Barbie creator confidently stepped out in a black slanted, high-neck satin dress with matching elbow gloves.

Natalie Portman

Portman sparkled in a silver-hued gown with colourful sequins creating a garden-like picture along the skirt.

Elizabeth Olsen

Olsen arrived in a textured ivory gown with floral see-through sections incorporated below a mod bodice and bold red lip.

Elizabeth Debicki

The Crown’s Princess Diana embodied the icon in an ornate, gold sequin dress with mesh intentionally layered over top.

Amanda Seyfried

The Mamma Mia star looked like a wrapped present in a black strapless gown that included a streaky sequin bow stitched along the neckline.

John Krasinski

Krasinski stepped out in a red satin suit jacket paired with dark purple pants, proving how stylish colour-blocking can be.

Florence Pugh

The Oppenheimer star was red hot in a see-through chiffon gown with rose adornments throughout. Pugh paired the spicy piece with a swirled drop-down mohawk and diamond necklace.

Meryl Streep

Streep truly channeled her inner Miranda Priestly in a bold Valentino black sequin jacket and matching maxi skirt with a white satin tie-neck top. Streep even added a pair of shaded black sunglasses.

Keri Russell

Russel brought the movement to the red carpet in a white glam gown with shiny fringe cemented along the skirt, a matching feathered clutch, and a statement diamond choker.

Natasha Lyonne

Lyonne arrived in a custom Schiaparelli gown with two structured straps sticking straight up and layered, finely cut fringe throughout. Lyonne was joined by filmmaker Bryn Mooser.

Janelle James

James stunned outside the venue in a black velvet one-shoulder gown with a high slit and eccentric, detached green sleeves that puffed out to the side.

Lenny Kravitz

The legendary musician arrived in a Alexander McQueen restructured suit with a jacket that looked to be tucked into a pair of high-waisted black trousers. Kravitz paired the rare look with pointed-toe shoes, a singlular earring, and black sunglasses.

Barry Keoghan

Keoghan sported a dynamic red look with textured, checkered pants, a cropped subtly patterned jacket, a pearl pants pocket chain, a white peplum-collared shirt, and a shaggy haircut.

Selena Gomez

Gomez dazzled in a Armani Prive high-low red dress with black satin layered underneath, a crisscross neckline, and lined cutouts adorned with black roses.

Hunter Schafer

The Euphoria lead wowed on the red carpet in a beautiful Prada blush pink gown with a square-neck and long layered chiffon strewn about.

Hailee Steinfeld

The singer and actress donned a look reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn in a high-neck Prada baby pink gown and long, black mesh gloves. The sophisticated dress had a diamonds stitched along the neckline and a layered train.

Elizabeth Banks

Banks kept it classy on the red carpet in an all-black sequin strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown intricately lined along the bodice. She finished the look with a wet, slicked hairdo.

Helen Mirren

Mirren arrived in a lavender Dolce & Gabbana overcoat with a pink inside and peplum sleeves. The long garment was layered over a purple strapless garment.

Rosamund Pike

The Saltburn favourite arrived in a recherché Dior mesh black gown, featuring long floral-embroidered sleeves and an apple-shaped headpiece adorned with a little bow at the top.

Colman Domingo

Domingo sported a unique style in a black suit accessorised with a star and chain-linked broach.

Heidi Klum

Klum looked glamourous in a massive red strapless gown that included a satin skirt that twisted like a rose at the waist and a sequin bodice.

Sarah Rafferty

The Suits star wore a high-neck halter silver dress that had a frilled peplum bottom and long neck ties the trailed behind her. She added a bit of dimension with pointed-toe, mesh gold pumps.

Julia Garner

Garner arrived at the venue looking like she was ready to dance the night away in a silver sequin gown with a low-cut neckline and thin straps.

Rachel Smith

Smith showed up in a black asymmetrical strapless gown on Sunday night. The long dress was embellished with colourful floral stitching, adding a spring component to the winter award show.

Keltie Knight

Knight donned a lavendar long-sleeve gown. Pointed shoulder pads and low-cut turtleneck added an edgy vibe to the otherwise modest garment.

Leah Talabi

Talabi went with a long white dress with a high slit and midsection cut-out. The young filmmaker paired the stunning piece with a diamond encrusted choker necklace and matching open-toe heels.

Cassie DiLaura

The famed television host dazzled on the red carpet in a long strapless piece reminiscent of the Barbie-inspired fashion fad. DiLaura’s hot pink gown glistened with the light bouncing off the sequins.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins

Jenkins arrived to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in an exquisite black strapless sequin gown. The classic garment was finished with bulbed pearls along the neckline and scattered throughout as if it’d been dusted by snow.

Matt Friend

The comedian gave cool-guy in a double breasted tuxedo and purple-hued sunglasses.

Zuri Hall

Hall sported a ruby gown like an ode to old Hollywood, adding a tinted lip and wavy hairdo. Two large bows lined the back, twisting the fabric down to the train.

John Ortiz

Ortiz strayed from the classic achromatic tuxedo and chose a bit of dimension with a navy blue jacket. The sleek coat offered elegance with stiched swirls and a solid collar.

Christian Friedel

The German actor arrived in a gray double breasted tuxedo with a long pointed black collar and white undershirt. His big satin tie and enlardged collar flaps was juxtaposed with his perfectly tailored pant legs.

Mario Lopez

The Hollywood connoisseur donned a monochormatic ensemble with an all-black suit, giving off a very polsihed vibe.

Skai Jackson

The former Disney Channel star stunned in a silver Jenny Packham halter-neck maxi dress, finished with a sequin skirt and diamond-encrusted low-cut top. But eyes focused on the embellished square pendant positioned in the middle of the garment.

Julia Schlaepfer

The 28-year-old actress went with a satin white gown, adding an air of mod and natural beauty with a sophisticated updo, subtle turtleneck top, and dainty buttons.

Jelani Alladin

Alladin opted for a long, asymmetrical tuxedo coat, designed by Leonardo Fifth Avenue, with one side finishing at his mid thigh and the opposite hitting his waist. The longer coat side matched his tailored pants with its subtle embroidery, while the other half was solid black. Alladinl, styled by Mickey Freeman, added Bruno Maglio sleek shoes.

Quinta Brunson

Brunson showed up in a shimmery nude gown with a crisscross neckline and completed the full look with open-toe heels.

Ariana Greenblatt

Greenblatt stepped up the suit game in Saint Laurent, sporting an unbuttoned white shirt attached to a black cummerbund and long wide-leg pants.

Sandra Hüller

Hüller brought a touch of colour to this year’s gray carpet in a bright green satin gown that had textured lining throught the top and a soft solid skirt.

Erika Alexander

Alexander arrived to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in style, donning an abstract patterned two-piece. The corset top covered the waistline of the matching skirt which was finished with a short peplum bottom. And if the purple, orange, and white ensemble wasn’t hue-heavy enough, her beautifully done braids flashed fun shades of blue and pink.

Tyler James Williams

The 31-year-old actor and rapper took pinstripes to the next level with a tan suit adorned with long black lines, a matching rose pinned on the collar, a silver chain across his black tie, and wide-leg bottoms.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Randolph donned a long strapless Rodarte maroon gown that had a peplum waist and a black sequin-embroidered, frilled top with red outer stitching.

Alma Poysti

The Finnish actress went with classic glamour in a red off-the-shoulder satin gown with a puffed skirt and stack of gold necklaces.

Rose McIver

Mclver sported a nude see-through, multi-layer Gucci gown with long sleeves and a matching fringe clutch. The delicate garment was embellished with the fashion house’s classic monogram.