Golden Globes 2024: the full list of winners

This year’s Golden Globe awards saw the biggest films of the year -- Barbie and Oppenheimer -- do battle in Hollywood as The Crown and Succession competed for TV gongs.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer took the award for Best Picture, with Mr Nolan himself winning best director, while Barbie won Best Original Song and the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Poor Things

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Best Motion Picture -- Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone in Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

Best Director -- Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan in Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari in Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Score -- Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson in Oppenheimer

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

“What Was I Made For?,” from Barbie

Best Television Series -- Drama

Succession

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

The Bear

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama

Sarah Snook in Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Kieran Culkin in Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri in The Bear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie

Ali Wong in Beef

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun in Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Matthew Macfadyen in Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais in Ricky Gervais: Armageddon