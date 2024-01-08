Golden Globes 2024 live: Oppenheimer wins best drama as Barbie falters

Cillian Murphy at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills - Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The Barbie movie failed to deliver its promised raft of awards at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, picking up just two gongs from nominations in seven categories.

The film – the highest-grossing of 2023 – lost out to its box office competitor Oppenheimer for the Best Motion Picture Award, while both Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling missed out on individual awards for their performances.

Accepting the new award for “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement,” Ms Robbie joked that the Warner Bros Studio and toymaker Mattel had “literally invented numbers” to justify making the film and said its creators were thrilled with its £1.1 billion commercial success.

America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie celebrate Barbie's triumphs - Getty

The film also won the award for the best original song, with Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For?’, which beat tracks by Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson that were also written for Barbie.

Oppenheimer was the winner of the night, picking up five awards from its eight nominations, including for Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Robert Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s directing, the film’s original score and Robert Downey Jr as a supporting actor.

Mr Nolan honoured the deceased actor Heath Ledger in his acceptance speech, telling the Hollywood crowd: “The only time I’ve ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend Heath Ledger, and that was complicated and challenging for me.”

However, both The Barbie and Oppenheimer missed out to a French courtroom thriller in a surprise win for Anatomy of a Fall, in the screenplay category. Justine Triet, the film’s director, also accepted the award for the best non-English language film.

The Crown, which was nominated for four awards, won just one – Best Supporting Female Actor in a TV drama.

In her speech, winner Elizabeth Debicki, who played Princess Diana and the controversial “Ghost Diana”, thanked her “fictional children” -- the princes William and Harry.

Elizabeth Debicki played Princess Diana in seasons five and six - Getty

The Crown lost out on the award for the best overall TV drama, which it won in 2017 and 2021, to Succession.

Imelda Staunton, who was nominated for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, lost out on the award of best female TV drama actor to Sarah Snook, who played Shiv Roy in Succession.

Succession saw three of its leading men nominated for the best male actor in a TV drama – with Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong all shortlisted.

Sarah Snook, Matthew Macfadyen, and Kieran Kulkin pose with the awards - Getty

Mr Culkin won the award, thanking his mother and wife and the show’s writers’ room, while Matthew Macfadyen won best supporting actor for his portrayal of Tom Wambsgans.

Other major film winners included Emma Stone, who won best female actor in a musical or comedy for her role in Poor Things, and Ricky Gervais, who won best stand-up comic.

Emma Stone stars in new-release Poor Things - Getty

Among the television awards, the comedy-drama show Beef picked up three awards, including best series and best male and female actors in a limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television.

The Bear, a show about a team of restauranteurs, won the award for the best TV musical or comedy, while lead actor Jeremy Allen White picked up an individual gong for his performance.

This year’s ceremony – the first since the awards were acquired by Dick Clark Productions from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – also saw Jo Koy take on the role of host for the first time.

The hosting gig had reportedly been turned down by several high-profile comedians, including Chris Rock and Ali Wong, before Mr Koy was announced as compere just 18 days before the ceremony.

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong won for their roles in Beef - Getty

The 52-year-old comic was booed for some of his lines, including the joke that Robert De Niro had sired his seventh child aged 80 using “CGI”.

Another joke, that Martin Scorsese had “stolen” the premise of his film Killers of the Flower Moon, attracted few laughs.

Mr Koy appeared to blame other writers for the joke flops, which included the line that the British Royal Family was “rich, white and dysfunctional” and that the audience was “really white”.

“Yo, I got the gig ten days ago,” he said. “You want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. I wrote some of these, and those are the ones you’re gonna laugh at.”

“Like I said, I didn’t write all of these,” he said. “Someone else wrote that one.”

Another joke at the expense of Taylor Swift – that the ceremony would have fewer television shots of her than the American football games she attends to watch her athlete boyfriend – drew silence from the star.

Ms Swift lost out on the new “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” award to Barbie.

On the red carpet, Rosamund Pike drew attention for an unusual black veil, which she said she had chosen because of a skiing accident last month that had left her face “entirely smashed up”.

“You know, not what you want if you’re coming to the Golden Globes,” she told Variety:

Rosamund Pike says she had a skiing accident the day after Christmas. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/bTYJ1neAOi pic.twitter.com/HWqVitwVfY — Variety (@Variety) January 7, 2024

04:35 AM GMT

That's all for today

Thanks for following our coverage of the 81st Golden Globes, as Oppenheimer saw a string of successes while Barbie won just two Globes despite predictions of a “Barbenheimer” wave.

04:04 AM GMT

Oppenheimer crowns night with fifth win

Oppenheimer has rounded off the 81st Golden Globes by winning the best motion picture drama, after Globes were doled out for its lead, supporting actor, director and score.

Marianka: Well, at least one-half of Barbenheimer won big. Nolan’s morally complex, exceptionally well-made historical movie is definitely awards bait, and may well continue its sweep. But will Barbie recover? Or shut-outs like Bradley Cooper’s Maestro? The Globes have kicked off a fascinating awards season with plenty to talk (and argue) about – and organisers will be relieved that this year, the focus was on the work, not their internal scandals.

04:01 AM GMT

Lily Gladstone wins first Globe for Killers of the Flower Moon

Lily Gladstone has won a Golden Globe for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon - the first award of the night for the Martin Scorsese film, which also starred Robert De Niro and Leonardo Di Caprio.

“Thank you Marty thank you Leo, thank you Bob... this is for every little Native kid out there who has a dream,” she says.

Marianka: Gladstone (who began her acceptance speech in the Blackstone language) did phenomenal work in a film that failed to properly centre her story. She’s surely the favourite for the Oscar now too, after holding off stiff competition here – Annette Benning’s uncompromising turn in Nyad, a riveting performance by Carey Mulligan in Maestro, and the heart-rending Greta Lee in the delicate Past Lives.

03:53 AM GMT

Poor Things wins best motion picture for musical/comedy

Poor Things has won best motion picture for a musical or comedy, beating Barbie once again, after Emma Stone won her own Globe for her role in the film.

Marianka: Another shock decision from Globes voters. One that will delights fans of the thrillingly provocative Poor Things, which may now find a much-deserved wider audience, although Barbie only getting the “It made money” award feels rather patronising. It was a beautifully crafted film too, not just a fluffy pink banker for Hollywood.

03:48 AM GMT

Giamatti dedicates award to teachers after winning Globe for The Holdovers

Paul Giamatti has won best performance by a male actor in a musical or comedy for his role in The Holdovers - his sixth Golden Globe nomination and his third win.

After issuing a number of thank-you he dedicates his prize to teachers, explaining that they do a “tough job”. His character, Paul Hunham, is a professor at a New England boarding school.

Marianka: A-star decision, Globes. This is belated justice for Giamatti NOT winning for Sideways. Could he be on the Oscar track? Or will Cillian Murphy’s beautiful face get in his way?

03:36 AM GMT

Succession voted best drama by Globe judges

Minutes after Sarah Snook’s award, Succession hoovers up yet another Globe - this time for the best drama television series.

Series creator Jesse Armstrong, surrounded by members of the cast, says: “It’s a team effort this show which is one of the reasons it’s so lovely to do.”

He calls the decision to end the programme after four series “bittersweet” but adds: “Things like this make it rather sweeter, so thank you very much indeed.”

Marianka: Succession fends off the zombies of The Last of Us and dethrones The Crown. I can’t wait to see what this exceptional group of creatives and actors does next - Armstrong in particular. It really did feel like the show of its era.

03:30 AM GMT

Sarah Snook wins Globe as Succession's Shiv Roy

Sarah Snook attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California - REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sarah Snook has won best performance by an actress in a TV series for her role as Shiv Roy in Succession.

Earlier in the night, her on-screen brother Kieran Culkin - who plays Roman Roy - won best actor in a TV series, in a category in which Brian Cox - family patriarch Logan Roy - was also nominated.

“Kieran’s usually better at these speeches, right?” Snook asked, as Culkin pretended to stand up to take her place.

Marianka: Succession is being justly rewarded for its storming final season – a rare show to fully stick the landing. Incidentally, you can see the phenomenal Snook in the West End soon as she brings us her one-woman version of The Picture of Dorian Gray. (No sand involved. Sorry, Willa.)

It does mean no love for Imelda Staunton in The Crown, though.

03:18 AM GMT

The Bear takes best musical/comedy TV series

The Bear sees the latest in a string of awards by winning the best TV series for a musical or comedy, following the success for its leads Jeremy White and Ayo Edebiri.

Marianka: Yes chef! A big win for The Bear over the likes of Ted Lasso and Abbott Elementary, but then I did openly weep at Richie finding meaning while polishing forks. Also: a sideways win for Taylor Swift; Richie belting out her Love Story is one for the ages.

03:15 AM GMT

Beef wins Globe for best limited TV series

Beef wins its third award for best TV series, after its male and female leads Steven Yeun and Ali Wong won Globes of their own.

Marianka: More love for Beef! Plus one history-maker salutes another.

Cheers to Ali Wong, who made history tonight by becoming the first actress of Asian descent to win best female actor in the limited series or television motion picture category at the #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/g6NAqG2iIh — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 8, 2024

03:06 AM GMT

Barbie wins cinematic and box office achievement

Barbie seems to be making up for lost time with its second consecutive award, winning the Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement.

In the process it beats “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” - the singer is watching from the audience after speculation on whether she would attend - which is the highest-grossing concert film ever.

Margot Robbie, who stars as the eponymous doll, thanks toy company Mattel for “literally inventing numbers to justify greenlighting this”.

Marianka: This dodgy new category is for big-box-office films - but surely that’s the prize in itself? (In the words of Don Draper: that’s what the money is for!) Anyway, it all ends well with another plaudit for the industry-boosting Barbie. Lovely words from Robbie, who dedicates the award to “every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on Earth: the movie theatre.”

It’s a rare off-night for Taylor Swift, although she gamely leads the standing ovation for Barbie.

03:00 AM GMT

Barbie gets its first Globe

Barbie finally has its first win of the night for best original song with What was I Made For, with the award accepted by the singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell.

Marianka: This HAD to be a Barbie number – although justice for I’m Just Ken...? Perhaps best, message wise, that the lovable himbo doesn’t nick the spotlight here. Still: the Christmas remix is actually genius.

02:57 AM GMT

Win number four for Oppenheimer

In a fourth win for Oppenheimer - and coming hot on the heel’s of Cillian Murphy’s Globe - Ludwig Goransson has won the award for best original score in a motion picture.

Paying tribute to his fellow award winners, he says: “Working with Christopher Nolan has been an incredible experience and I think the way that you use music in your films... has inspired a lot of people.”

Turning to Cillian Murphy, Goransson adds: “I’ve been watching your face over and over and over again.”

Marianka: That electro-orchestral score is an astonishing work of art. As, indeed, is Cillian Murphy’s face.

02:54 AM GMT

Missing: one host

Marianka: We’ve hardly seen Jo Koy since that disastrous opening monologue. This is not a complaint, just an observation.

02:46 AM GMT

Murphy wins Globe for Oppenheimer performance

Cillian Murphy has won his first Golden Globe for his role as the eponymous scientist in Oppenheimer, in the third victory of the evening for the film.

“Do I have lipstick all over my nose?” he asks as he reaches the stage, before paying tribute to Christopher Nolan - who had won his own Globe just minutes before - as a “visionary director”.

Marianka: Oppenheimer just can’t lost tonight. Bad news for Maestro’s Bradley Cooper as Murphy bests him in a tight race – by a nose, perhaps...

02:43 AM GMT

Barbie loses out again as Emma Stone takes award

Emma Stone at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California - Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Emma Stone has won her second Golden Globe for her performance in Poor Things, beating Margot Robbie in what is becoming a string of defeats for Barbie.

Marianka: This Barbie is a conflicted Barbie. Nothing gave me more joy last year than Gerwig’s candy-coloured, sneakily subversive film, and Robbie anchored it so brilliantly. BUT. Stone takes a not dissimilar idea (a woman trying to find herself) and goes to wild, wild places with it. Could she be heading for a second Oscar?

02:36 AM GMT

Kieran Culkin beats Brian Cox to Globe for Succession

Kieran Culkin has won best TV performance by a male actor for his role as Roman Roy in Succession, beating co-star – and on-screen father – Brian Cox.

Marianka: The son finally defeats the father. This climactic season definitely belonged to Culkin: emotionally wrecked following Logan’s death, his previously sympathetic (by Succession standards) Roman tried to become the tough old man, only to – unforgettably – lose it during his dad’s funeral. He fully embodied the series’ genius mix of filthy-zinger-packed comedy and utter tragedy.

02:32 AM GMT

Christopher Nolan wins first Golden Globe for Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan, left, and Emma Thomas pose in the press room with the award for best motion picture - AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Christopher Nolan has won his first Golden Globe as a director for Oppenheimer, in the film’s second win of the night, and is given a standing ovation by the audience.

“The only time I’ve ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, Heath Ledger,” he says. The actor starred as the Joker in the second film of Nolan’s Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight.

Marianka: Oppenheimer just keeps beating Barbie. I really thought this was Gerwig’s, but you can’t begrudge Nolan the win for his visionary work.

02:30 AM GMT

The Boy and the Heron takes animated film gong

The Boy and the Heron has won the award for the best animated motion picture, taking the Globe from competitors including The Super Mario Bros Movie and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Marianka: It had to be Hayao Miyazaki’s luminous swan song – although many predicted the Globes might opt for Spidey.

02:19 AM GMT

The Bear takes second Globe with Ayo Edebiri win

Ayo Edebiri has won best performance by an actress in a TV musical or comedy, marking the second win of the night for The Bear after Jeremy White’s award.

“If I forgot to thank you I’m sorry, unless you were mean or something,” her speech concludes.

Marianka: What a time to be Ayo Edebiri. Brilliant in The Bear, in the hit comedy movies Bottoms and Theater Camp, and all set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe – although hopefully we won’t lose her to superheroics for too long.

02:14 AM GMT

Anatomy of a Fall wins second award

Anatomy of a Fall has taken home its second Golden Globe of the night, taking the award for best non-English language motion picture.

Justine Triet takes to the stage again. “This movie is about the truth, the impossibility of catching it,” she says, before issuing a series of thank-yous - including to Snoop, a dog.

Marianka: Oddly, this won’t be eligible for the equivalent category at the Oscars; France chose to submit The Taste of Things instead. A pedant might mention that Anatomy actually has about half its dialogue in English, making it a slightly dodgy winner here.

02:09 AM GMT

Hannah Waddingham takes Hollywood in style

Hannah Waddingham attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton - Monica Schipper/GA

Caroline Leaper writes: Hannah Waddingham, the 49-year-old actress from Wandsworth, has become something of a national style pin-up in recent months. As the face of Marks & Spencer, she was responsible for selling a party dress per minute back in December, when the retail stalwart launched its Christmas adverts.

But tonight, she’s in a new league on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. The show she stars in, Ted Lasso, is nominated for the Best Comedy Television Series award.

Hannah held her own on the red carpet amongst the likes of Margot Robbie in Armani and Rosamund Pike in Dior. She wore - not M&S - but a lingerie-inspired black lace dress for the occasion, with a corset bodice and a fishtail flared skirt.

02:05 AM GMT

Gervais wins standup comedy award

Ricky Gervais, a former host of the Golden Globes, has become the first winner of best performance in standup TV comedy for Netflix’s Armageddon - but was not present to collect the award.

Marianka: Oof. Here we strongly disagree with the Globes. Tristram Fane Saunders gave Armageddon two stars in his Telegraph review: “a tiresome cocktail of neediness and tastelessness”.

02:00 AM GMT

Jeremy White 'goes two for two' with second Globes win

Jeremy White has won best performance by a male actor in a TV musical or comedy for The Bear, marking his second nomination and win at the Golden Globes.

Marianka: I adored this more contemplative second season of The Bear (although it was still stressful enough that its place in the comedy category remains a puzzle), and White is a deserving winner. Still...how could Steve Martin NOT be rewarded for his unforgettable patter song in Only Murders in the Building’s Broadway musical whodunit? I still have Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It buzzing round my head, and probably will forever.

01:55 AM GMT

Oppenheimer and Barbie lose out on best screenplay award

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari have won the best screenplay for motion picture for Anatomy of a Fall, beating off competition from hefty favourites Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Marianka: Wow! That’s the first major upset of the night. I thought Poor Things might sneak a win here, or perhaps the gorgeous Past Lives.

01:47 AM GMT

Trends from the red carpet: Sequins, lace and genuine style

Caroline Leaper writes: How incredibly unusual, in this social media age, that for once no celebrity attempted a ‘naked dress’. They are over, done – finally. Instead, on the red carpet at tonight’s Golden Globes, we saw glossy sequins and prom silhouettes rule, in a style parade that felt polished and tasteful.

Taylor Swift and America Ferrera were two standouts in sequins, the former in green Gucci paillettes, the latter in Dolce & Gabbana. Others, like Rosamund Pike and Elizabeth Olsen, brought the drama in black and white lace.

Even those who had continued to pay homage to Barbie had fun without looking tacky. Margot Robbie, the headliner in this category, asked Giorgio Armani to make her a version of a vintage 1977 ‘superstar Barbie’. Jennifer Lopez, in rose pink, nodded to the trend with statement floral sleeves.

Special mentions for Natalie Portman’s elegant archive Dior gown, Carey Mulligan’s body-defining Schiaparelli, and Meryl Streep’s jacket, skirt and shirt combination. This red carpet offered variety, yes, but also ideas that people might actually want to replicate at home.

Meryl Streep on the Globes carpet - REUTERS/Mike Blake

01:46 AM GMT

Matthew Macfadyen wins Globe for 'human grease-stain' role in Succession

Matthew Macfadyen has won best male supporting actor in a TV series for Succession - which saw two other nominations to the role.

Beating off competition from co-stars Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgard, he says: “I just adored every second playing the weird and wonderful human grease-stain that is Tom Wamsgams.”

Marianka: CORRECT! In a stacked cast, Macfadyen was the standout turn in this devastating final season – his Tom at once weaselly and wise, corrupt and loyal, a horribly believable winner in this soulless corporate game. Let’s never forget: you can’t make a Tomlette without breaking some Gregs.

01:41 AM GMT

Elizabeth Debicki takes Globe for Princess Diana performance

Elizabeth Debicki has won best TV supporting actress for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown, paying tribute to her on-screen children “who I just adore”.

Marianka: I’m waiting for Ghost Diana to weigh in.

01:36 AM GMT

It's a juicy double win for Beef

Marianka: Fantastic to see the stars of Netflix’s well-received series about a feud stemming from uncontrollable anger, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, both take home awards.

Anyone watching Koy’s set may be experiencing a similar rage right about now...

01:34 AM GMT

Koy incurs the wrath of Taylor Swift

Marianka: Uhoh. The host (who is absolutely bombing) makes a crack about the pop superstar and her football boyfriend. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

A seriously unimpressed Swift sips her drinks in response. Koy: prepare for your social media to be absolutely wrecked by livid Swifties.

01:32 AM GMT

Beef sees second win with Steven Yeun award

Steven Yeun has won best actor in a limited series for his role Beef - marking the programme’s second consecutive win of the night.

01:30 AM GMT

Ali Wong wins Globe for Beef

Ali Wong thanks her partner for allowing her to be a “working mother” as she took home the best actress award for her role in Beef.

Also nominated were Brie Larson for Lessons in Chemistry and Elizabeth Olsen for Love and Death, and Rachel Weisz for Dead Ringers.

01:20 AM GMT

Robert Downey Jr wins best supporting male actor

Robert Downey Jr has won a Golden Globe for best supporting male actor, marking Oppenheimer’s first win of the evening and beating Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo and Barbie’s Ryan Gosling.

The former Marvel actor says he was approached by people in the street saying his performance was “unrecognisably subtle”, adding: “To my fellow nominees let’s not pretend this is a compliment, this is more of a most improved player thing.”

Marianka: Is this the beginning of an Oppenheimer sweep? Justice for Gosling, I say – his is surely the most committed turn of this or any awards season. Although...how Ken to just miss out.

01:16 AM GMT

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins best female supporting actor

Da’Vine Joy Randolph has won best supporting actress for her role in The Holdovers, beating Hollywood royalty including Jodie Foster and Julianne Moore.

Marianka: Hurrah! The Globes makes an excellent start with a well-deserved win for Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s quietly heartbreaking turn as a bereaved mother in Alexander Payne’s beautiful movie. Expect to see her clutching plenty more trophies this year.

01:13 AM GMT

Harry and Meghan get mention at Globes

Turning his attention to The Crown, which is among the nominated TV programmes tonight, Koy says Imelda Staunton’s portrayal of the late Queen was so good, “Prince Harry called her and asked her for money.”

He adds: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing - and that’s just by Netflix.”

01:10 AM GMT

Koy takes swipe at De Niro

Koy takes a swipe at Robert De Niro, who is watching from the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton hotel.

After pouring praise on the veteran actor, who had his seventh child in April, he says: “Your last performance is going to be your best performance ever - how’d you get her pregnant at 80? CGI?”

01:05 AM GMT

Koy jokes about "white people" as ceremony gets underway

Comedian Jo Koy joked about Martin Scorsese “stealing” the premise of his nominated film, Killers of the Flower Moon, in his opening monologue.

The film is about the murder of members of a Native American tribe by white people hoping to steal the oil on their land.

“The one thing I learned about that movie is that white people stole everything,” the host said.

“Not like 97 per cent. You guys still 100 per cent of everything. You took the land. You took the oil. You took the premise of the movie.”

After members of the crowd booed the joke, Koy added: “What, that was your premise? That’s hilarious. Yeah, it’s just that the room is really white.

“The room’s like, ‘Yeah, we did take it, and?’”

01:00 AM GMT

Rosamund Pike dons veil to 'protect' face after skiing accident

Rosamund Pike at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 - John Salangsang/Golden Globes 2024

Rosamund Pike has said she wore a veil to tonight’s Golden Globes because she had a skiing accident last month and wanted to hide her face from the cameras, US Editor Tony Diver writes.

Asked about her black veil, the 44-year-old Saltburn actor said: “Well, I had an accident over Christmas actually -- a skiing accident.

“You know, not what you want if you’re coming to the Golden Globes on January 7th. On the 26th of December, my face was entirely smashed up. I thought, I need to protect it -- I need to do something. Actually, it’s healed.”

12:56 AM GMT

What about the rumours of a Globes boycott?

While some see it as the rowdier and boozier cousin of the Hollywood awards ceremonies, the Golden Globes has undergone a existential crisis in the last year.

A Los Angeles Times investigation found that its judging body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), did not have a single black member.

Some voters were also accused of corruption by soliciting favours from celebrities and film studios. The Globes was dropped by the broadcaster NBC and the HFPA was disbanded last year.

A rumoured boycott failed to materialise, however, and this year - as celebrities flocked back - it has taken care to emphasise its diversity credentials.

12:54 AM GMT

Friends reunited

Marianka: Here’s Boston bros Ben Affleck and Matt Damon sharing a moment. Damon is nominated this year for the Nike movie Air – which was directed by and co-starred Affleck.

Ben Affleck surprises his buddy Matt Damon at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IsYgrvaVCa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

12:48 AM GMT

Taylor Swift incoming

Marianka: The Globes does have one peculiar new category this year that’s bound to be a talking point. It’s an award for Best Motion Picture – Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (basically: a film that made a ton of money), and the nominees range from Barbenheimer to sequels of big franchises (Guardians of the Galaxy, John Wick, Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man), exceedingly dubious picks (Super Mario Bros) and, yes, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Cynical ploy to get Taylor on the Globes red carpet? We couldn’t possibly comment. It’s not her first time here: she’s had four previous nominations for her original songs. But some film aficionados may consider this a bridge too far. (Tay-Tay, of course, would just shake it off.)

Taylor Swift on the Globes red carpet - Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

12:45 AM GMT

The Globes can help your chances

Marianka: A reminder that the Globes don’t map directly onto Bafta and Oscar predictions, since they split their film nominations into drama and comedy/musical (and have just 300 voters, rather than thousands, with very little overlap).

Even so, a Globe win definitely doesn’t hurt your awards campaign: it’s a big, splashy ceremony where a well-delivered speech gets major traction, and thus it can help shape the momentum of the whole awards season.

Cillian Murphy is nominated for Oppenheimer - Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

12:42 AM GMT

Could anyone do the double tonight?

Marianka: Bradley Cooper is up for both actor and director for his Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro (you may remember the “Jewface” row over his use of a ginormous prosthetic nose), while Emma Stone is nominated for both film (Poor Things) and TV (The Curse).

Meanwhile Steve Martin, rather astonishingly, has never won a Globe – could he finally be rewarded for his magnificent comic turn in TV series Only Murders in the Building? Or will the gong go to this season’s all-conquering guest star, Meryl Streep? This would be her 10th Globe win, bringing her equal with the current record holder, Barbra Streisand.

Bradley Cooper on the Globes red carpet - MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Gett

12:41 AM GMT

Who wore it best?

Anticipation is building ahead of the main ceremony - but one competition is already underway as celebrities on the red carpet bid to outshine each other. Sophie Tobin and Caroline Leaper have the round-up here, from Margot Robbie to Helen Mirren to Elle Fanning.

Elle Fanning attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California - MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

12:38 AM GMT

The worst of the Globes

Marianka: Of course, the Globes haven’t always covered themselves in glory. There have been some memorably terrible nominations over the years, whether it’s Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie’s The Tourist for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (I mean, it was funny…unintentionally), or James Corden’s nomination for his horrendous camp turn in The Prom. Here’s our rundown of the most idiotic Globes nominations of all time.

Meryl Streep and James Corden in The Prom

12:34 AM GMT

Sounds fishy

Marianka: Wondering what those A-listers will be chomping on? Nobu Matsuhisa is catering the Globes – which is held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in California – for the first time, so it’ll be sushi all round. Logan Roy would approve. (Actually no, he would balk at the cheque and tell Nobu to f--- off.)

For all those asking about the Golden Globes dinner, here you go pic.twitter.com/l5uX79X3C3 — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 8, 2024

12:31 AM GMT

A wild card host

Marianka: This year’s host is the Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy – and no, me neither, although he’s apparently released several Netflix specials and once dated Chelsea Handler. He was only asked to take the gig in December and has called it a “crash course in hosting”. He’s known more for his observation and story-based humour, rather than joke-writing, so…this could go either way.

Golden Globes host Jo Koy - ALLISON DINNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

12:29 AM GMT

Who's going to win?

Marianka: The big nominees at this year’s Globes are, on the film, side, Barbenheimer (that’s Barbie and Oppenheimer), which combined lead the way with 17 nominations, and, on the TV side, the likes of Succession, The Bear, Fargo, The Crown and Ted Lasso. As we go along, let us know in the comments below which gets your vote!

If you want the full rundown of all the nominees and our pick to win, Robbie Collin has got the film predictions covered for you here, and Chris Bennion has the TV predictions.

And all hail Margot Robbie, who continues her incredible streak of Barbie red carpet looks.

Margot Robbie as ‘Super Star Barbie’ for the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NGvGtt8zkr — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 7, 2024

12:28 AM GMT

Pictures: Celebrities descend on the red carpet ahead of ceremony

Heidi Klum attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Amy Sussman/Getty Images North America

Hannah Waddingham at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel - Michael Buckner/Golden Globes 2024

12:23 AM GMT

'The event where celebrities get drunk and actually have a good time'

Hello, fellow Globes watchers! - writes Marianka Swain. I’m thrilled that the awards season’s loopiest, and – whisper it – by far most enjoyable ceremony is back after being put on the naughty step. Sure, its choices are often more dubious than the grown-ups (Oscars, Baftas etc.), but it’s the only one where the celebrities get merrily drunk and actually have a good time.

The Golden Globes is also an outlier in how it mixes big and small screen prizes. In the immortal words of its all-time-great hosts, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, it’s the only ceremony where “the beautiful people of film rub shoulders with the rat-faced people of television”.

12:17 AM GMT

Welcome

Hello and welcome to The Telegraph’s coverage of the 81st Golden Globes. We’ll be bringing you all the latest coverage as Hollywood’s awards season gets underway.

