Golden Globes: Brad Pitt thanks 'partner in crime' DiCaprio, cracks 'Titanic' joke originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Brad Pitt cracked some jokes when he won the best supporting actor Golden Globe for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

First, he thanked his "partner in crime," whom he called "LDC" -- co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Before DiCaprio won his first Oscar in 2016 for "The Revenant," the "Titanic" star had gone year after year without a win -- and Pitt said "year after year his costars" would "accept awards and get up and thank him profusely."

"I know why -- he's an all-star, he's a gent, and I wouldn't be here without you, man," Pitt said. "I thank you."

But Pitt couldn't pass up a "Titanic" reference, adding: "I would've shared the raft!"

Then, with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston sitting feet away, Pitt went on to the other thank yous, including his parents.

Pitt said he wanted to bring his mom as his plus-one, "but I couldn't -- because any woman I stand next to they say I'm dating ... would just be awkward."

He then ended on a serious note, telling the audience: "If you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it. I think we need it."

But noticeably absent from his thank yous? Pitt's six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.