Golden Globes category decision for Netflix’s May December leaves fans baffled

The nominations for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards were announced on Monday (11 December) with Todd Haynes’s Netflix film May December securing four nominations.

However, fans who had seen the movie were shocked to find that the drama starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore had been nominated in the comedy category.

The film follows television star Elizabeth (Portman) preparing for the role of Gracie (Moore), a woman who was at the centre of a fictional child-rape scandal 20 years prior. Charles Melton plays Joe Yoo, who was 13 when he started his relationship with 36-year-old Gracie.

While there are certainly moments of black comedy throughout the movie, people were shocked to see it competing against more fully-fledged comedies like The Holdovers and American Fiction.

Aside from its nomination for Best Picture in a Musical/Comedy, Portman was nominated for Best Actress in the Musical/Comedy category while Julianne Moore was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the wider Motion Picture category. Melton was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

On Twitter/X, fans voiced their surprise that May December hadn’t found itself in the Drama category.

“May December being placed in Comedy at the Globes is baffling btw,” one person remarked.

“That’s one of the most heart wrenching films I’ve seen in a long time,” they added.

“May December as a comedy? you can’t make me take the golden globes seriously. i refuse,” another said.

“May December is not a comedy,” a third opined, “I find this obsession with finding the humour in that film weird and it detracts from its overall message. Just my opinion.”

May December is not a comedy.

I find this obsession with finding the humour in that film weird and it detracts from its overall message.

In a previous interview with Netflix’s Tudum publication, Haynes said that the film walks a tightrope between melodrama and comedy.

“[Humor] was evident in Samy Burch’s script, but I don’t think you can fully imagine how it plays out until actors of this caliber are navigating it,” the director said.

Producer Pamela Koffler added: “... stylistically, in Todd’s approach, there’s a looseness, there’s a humor, and there’s a control, and there’s a tension that I feel are held in such exquisite balance that takes such an understanding and a skill in filmmaking to achieve.”

Variety first reported that May December had been submitted in the musical/comedy category last month.

Portman has garnered four Globe nods throughout her career, winning two for Closer (2004) as Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and Black Swan (2010) as Lead Actress in a Drama (for which she went on to win the Oscar).

Moore, meanwhile, has been nominated nine times at the Globes, winning once for HBO’s Game Change (2013) as Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie and again as Lead Actress in a Drama for Still Alice (2015).

In his four-star review for The Independent, Geoffrey Macnab called the film “a closely focused character study, galvanised by the tremendous performances from Portman and Moore, [which] delves into areas more conventional dramas wouldn’t dare go near”.

