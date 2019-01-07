Golden Globes: Jameela Jamil hid jeans under gown: 'I don't believe in suffering for fashion'

'The Good Place' star Jameela Jamil had a secret weapon at Sunday's Golden Globes: Pants. More

You know who wasn't cold at Sunday's chilly Golden Globes?

Star of "The Good Place" and prominent feminist Jameela Jamil.

The actress showed off a pair of hidden denim jeggings underneath her Monique Lhuillier gown to USA TODAY on the red carpet, which saw temperatures in the 50s.

"Well, it's freezing!" explained Jamil. "I don't believe in suffering for fashion. It's going to be cold later tonight and we're going to be out all night until the early hours. I would like to be comfortable."

Jamil has been unabashed of her support of women, using social media to take on everything from airbrushing to stars who promote weight-loss "detox" teas (including the Kardashians).

Jamil says she's mostly felt support within the industry and online.

"I'd say I've had, like, 95 percent support and the 5 percent of women who blow back sometimes, I think their argument is that I have too much privilege to speak out," she said. "But they don't let people who are marginalized speak out; they tell them they're jealous and bitter and they don't deserve a voice, and they don't give them a platform. And then they don't let the people who do have privilege speak out on their behalf, so it's a clever way to silence everyone. And I'm not here for it!"

