Golden Leaf grants benefit area nonprofits

Dec. 21—TRIAD — The latest round of grants by the Golden Leaf Foundation has benefited several area nonprofits, including West End Ministries of High Point.

The Golden Leaf board of directors recently awarded $5.54 million in funding for 50 projects statewide through its Food Distribution Assistance Program.

The grants include a $92,000 allocation to West End Ministries for a box truck, scales and freezer blankets. West End Ministries' programs include operating a food pantry that regularly distributes food to those in need.

Two other distributions were made to nonprofits in Guilford County.

One Step Further Inc. received $211,250 to pay for construction of a distribution receiving area, various equipment, a walk-in freezer and walk-in cooler and Wi-Fi upgrades. Based out of Greensboro but serving the entire county, One Step Further's outreach includes a community support and nutrition program, according to the nonprofit's website.

BackPack Beginnings got $14,550 for various equipment and a glass-front refrigerator. The nonprofit provides food to children across Guilford County as well as Alamance and Forsyth counties, according to its website.

In Davidson County, the Pastor's Pantry that focuses on food hardship among senior citizens received $34,171 for three refrigerators and two freezers. The nonprofit is based in Lexington and serves people throughout Davidson County, according to its website.

The N.C. General Assembly appropriated $10 million to Golden Leaf for the Food Distribution Assistance Program. The latest distribution was the second round of allocations.

Funds may be used for grants to nonprofits to assist organizations in becoming eligible to be partner agencies of a North Carolina food bank or expanding the capacity of current partner agencies of food banks. Funds may also be used for grants to nonprofits to assist organizations in establishing a school-based weekend food assistance program or expanding the capacity of current school-based weekend food assistance programs.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul