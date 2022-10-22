Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Golden Matrix Group's (NASDAQ:GMGI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 43% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Golden Matrix Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Golden Matrix Group is:

6.7% = US$2.0m ÷ US$30m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.07 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Golden Matrix Group's Earnings Growth And 6.7% ROE

On the face of it, Golden Matrix Group's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 8.5% either. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Golden Matrix Group grew its net income at a significant rate of 26% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Golden Matrix Group's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 26% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Golden Matrix Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Golden Matrix Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Golden Matrix Group doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Golden Matrix Group has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Golden Matrix Group visit our risks dashboard for free.

