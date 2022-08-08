Golden Meadow man charged with vehicular homicide, DWI in crash that left 1 dead

A 20-year-old Golden Meadow man has been charged with vehicular homicide and DWI in a crash that killed a man after their pickup veered off a local highway and sank into Bayou Lafourche, police said Monday.

Jaquan-Maleek Hebert was arrested Friday in connection with a July 11 crash that killed 43-year-old Michael Guil of Cut Off.

After the crash, troopers worked to determine who was driving the 2003 GMC Sierra, which rolled off La. 1 shortly before 1 a.m. near West 55th Street in Cut Off, according to State Police Troop C.

"The investigation found significant evidence placing Hebert as the driver at the time of the crash," Troop C said in a news release.

A breathalyzer sample collected from Hebert the morning of the crash also showed a blood-alcohol concentration over the legal limit, State Police said.

Hebert eventually confessed to being behind the wheel, according to Troop C.

Troopers obtained an arrest warrant for Hebert and booked him into the Lafourche Parish jail on charges of vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, felony hit-and-run driving, careless operation and operating a vehicle while license is suspended.

Troop C has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths in 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Golden Meadow man charged in crash that left one dead