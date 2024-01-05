'Golden' Moment as Humpback Whales Make Fibonacci Spiral With Bubble Net

Mesmerizing drone footage of hunting whales taken by a polar photographer showed a stunning example of the Fibonacci spiral occurring in nature.

The Fibonacci spiral, or golden ratio, is a pattern based on the Fibonacci sequence of numbers, and it has been observed in natural forms from snail shells to leaf arrangements.

In the epic shot, recorded by Piet van den Bemd, two whales can be seen working together to create a bubble net surrounding fish.

According to research, bubble-net feeding is usually observed in groups of four or five humpback whales, where the whales dive down several hundred feet, releasing a stream of air bubbles in a spiral pattern “at a precise moment and in an exact sequence.” They then swim upwards, trapping prey inside the bubble net.

“The Fibonacci spiral shape executed perfectly made it incredible,” Van den Bemd told Storyful, adding that it was a moment he’d “absolutely never forget.” Credit: Piet van den Bemd via Storyful