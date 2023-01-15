Golden Ocean Group Limited's (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Golden Ocean Group's (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock increased significantly by 8.1% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Golden Ocean Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Golden Ocean Group is:

31% = US$597m ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.31 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Golden Ocean Group's Earnings Growth And 31% ROE

First thing first, we like that Golden Ocean Group has an impressive ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 27%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. Given the circumstances, the significant 60% net income growth seen by Golden Ocean Group over the last five years is not surprising.

We then performed a comparison between Golden Ocean Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 62% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Golden Ocean Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Golden Ocean Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 81% (implying that it keeps only 19% of profits) for Golden Ocean Group suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Besides, Golden Ocean Group has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 70% of its profits over the next three years. However, Golden Ocean Group's future ROE is expected to decline to 17% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Golden Ocean Group's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

