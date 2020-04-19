What Is Golden Ocean Group's (NASDAQ:GOGL) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 37% in the last month alone, although it is still down 28% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 32% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Golden Ocean Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Golden Ocean Group's P/E of 14.74 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.6) for companies in the shipping industry is lower than Golden Ocean Group's P/E.

That means that the market expects Golden Ocean Group will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Golden Ocean Group saw earnings per share decrease by 56% last year. And EPS is down 30% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Golden Ocean Group's P/E?

Golden Ocean Group has net debt worth a very significant 186% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Golden Ocean Group's P/E Ratio

Golden Ocean Group has a P/E of 14.7. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.6. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Golden Ocean Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 10.8 back then to 14.7 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.