The golden retirement age is over – we are on our own from here on out

Various people on towers of pound money

We live in a golden age of retirement – where pensioners have a similar income to working households and are sitting on enviable amounts of property wealth.

But the fortunes of future retirees are about to be turned upside down. A major report this week warned that it is all downhill from here.

Nine in 10 of us are not saving enough for retirement and spending on the state pension and other benefits for older people is going to have to soar by £100bn a year as a result, the Institute for Fiscal Studies predicts.

The think tank also says the state pension could be off limits until you turn 70 by as soon as 2050 if the Government wants to stop the workforce shrinking. If that happens, retirement as we know it will be well and truly over.

The state pension will no longer be the bedrock of retirement income, and the onus for ensuring you can live well in old age will fall squarely on your shoulders.

It’s a mess that we should have seen coming when salary-linked pensions were killed off in the private sector.

However, the nation’s housing crisis is also fuelling the retirement crisis.

No one is going to start saving more into their pension until they are on the property ladder. But the average age of the first-time buyer is rising and mortgage terms are getting longer and longer.

Long gone are the days when you can expect to retire mortgage-free. The IFS expects the number of pensioners renting in retirement is expected to double within 10 years.

Long gone too are the days when insurers and employers took all the risk with pension investments, now that burden rests solely on individuals.

The message is clear: your retirement is your responsibility, and the state isn’t going to be there to pick up the pieces.

George Osborne’s “pension freedoms” reforms gave us more control over our pensions, but with that came an awful lot of responsibility.

The perfect pension is something that you never have to worry about: whether or not you are saving enough or when you can access it. It also provides a steady, dependable income.

Story continues

Unless Britain addresses this impending disaster urgently, our retirement years will be a struggle, rather than a well-earned break.

Only those with generous pension deals will be able to consider cruises and helping loved ones with house deposits, school fees and so on.

These pensions are now confined largely to the public sector, where the taxpayer will forever remain on the hook to cough up to meet any shortfalls – no matter the price.

Something clearly will have to give. Public sector pensions are fast becoming not just something that is envied, but an advantage that is driving inequality and injustice in old age.

Retirement has become an unsustainable burden on the state and taxpayer. It’s no longer right that a privileged few are forever protected, while those without are left to fend for themselves.

For far too long, retirement has been seen by workers as too distant a concern to warrant action, and pensions have never been a priority.

This is the same too for a complacent Treasury which sees snowballing public sector pension debt as a problem for future governments and taxpayers.