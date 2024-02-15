The Golden Retriever is the most popular dog in the country - is that true in Gardner?

The Golden Retriever is the most favored dog breed in Massachusetts, but residents in Gardner don't share that opinion.

According to a study conducted by PetLab Company, the Golden Retriever is the most popular dog breed in 37 states, including the commonwealth. But in Gardner, only 59 Golden Retrievers are registered with the city.

There are 2,147 dogs registered with the Gardner City Clerk's Office. Gardner's most owned dog breed is the Labrador Retriever or Labrador Retriever mix. There are 269 Labrador Retrievers, including the Labrador mixed breeds.

The Black Labrador retriever is the symbol of the nonprofit organization NEADS, which provides service dogs for people with disabilities.

The runner-up is the Chihuahua, with 146 registered, and 63 of those tiny dogs are mixed breeds. While the Lab and Chihuahua are the most popular purebred dogs in Gardner, 113 dogs are labeled as mix-breed or Mixed-breed.

The top three most popular names for female dogs are Bella, Daisy, and Bailey. The top three most popular names for male dogs are Cooper, Buddy, and Max.

Don't forget to renew your dog license

In the commonwealth, all dog owners must apply for a dog license for each dog they own and renew the dog license every year.

If the dog is 6 months or older, it needs to be registered. Proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination and proof that the dog is spayed or neutered is required for first-time applicants. The dog license fee is $15 for dogs not spayed or neutered and $11 for fixed dogs.

Any resident 70 years old or older does not have to pay the licensing fee, but proof of age is required. A driver's license or birth certificate must be provided to apply.

Dog license renewals and first-time applications are due by Sunday, March 31. Any application or renewal after March 31 will have to pay an additional late fee of $10 per dog.

Residents can renew or apply for a dog license by mail or online by going to the city's website at www.gardner-ma.gov/702/Dog-License.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Popular dog breeds in Gardner: Labrador Retriever, Chihuahua