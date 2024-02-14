New golden rooster, cross unveiled on Notre Dame cathedral's spire after brutal 2019 fire

Scaffolding surrounding the new spire on Notre Dame has been removed, revealing the decorative top to the centuries-old Paris cathedral that was badly damaged in a devastating 2019 fire.

Photos show a shiny, golden rooster and cross perched atop the historic cathedral, which has remained closed to the public since the April 2019 fire believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit or cigarette.

The cathedral received nearly $1 billion in contributions to repair and rebuild in the days following the fire, and French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year deadline for restoration.

Officials said it is expected to reopen in December 2024, but will remain closed during the Paris Summer Olympics as millions of spectators and athletes descend on the city this year in July and August.

Notre Dame: After the fire

Scaffolding is being removed around the spire of Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, showing the rooster and the cross, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 in Paris. Notre Dame is expected to reopen in Dec. 2024 following the devastating fire in April 2019.

The rooster's design was reimagined as a phoenix, symbolizing the cathedral’s long-awaited rise from the ashes.

The fire collapsed the spire, destroying much of its roof and its upper walls. Notre Dame's vaulted stone ceiling prevented extensive damage to the interior. Many works of art were removed and saved, and although some had smoke damage, the cathedral's altar and three iconic rose windows did not suffer any damage.

The cathedral is surrounded by scaffolding, which could take weeks or months to remove, CBS reported.

This photograph taken on February 12, 2024, shows the illuminated construction site of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral with its rear spire at sunset, in Paris.

