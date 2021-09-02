From Golden State to Bluegrass: Man sentenced in federal prison drug ring

Sep. 2—The business partnership between an eastern Kentucky boy and a California gangster came to an end Monday, after the former was sentenced to 171/2 years in prison for smuggling meth into the Big Sandy Prison.

Located near Inez, the Big Sandy Prison is a federal high-security facility that houses inmates from all over the country. According to court records, 56-year-old Hank Williams, of Weeksbury in Floyd County, was working as a kitchen supervisor when he met 34-year-old Librado Navarette (AKA Scarface), of Oxnard, California.

Navarette, according to court records, was serving a 10-year stint for slinging major meth across Ventura County, California. A member of the Lemonwood Chiques, a hispanic street gang based in Oxnard, Navarette was accused by federal prosecutors in the early 2010s of collecting "taxes" from street dealers hawking dope on the street.

Despite being behind bars, Navarette kept the drug game going, according to his plea agreement.

It was during his stint that Navarette met Williams in 2016, according to court records.

From 2016 to 2019, Navarette paid out bribes to Williams to smuggle meth, heroin, weed and other contraband into the high-security prison.

The way it worked, according to prosecutors, is Williams would have packages Navarette set up in California to send to one of Williams' relatives in Georgetown.

The packages were sent under names like late Philly mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo, Family Guy bit character Bud Swanson, Hollywood superstar Will Smith, early 2000s singer/actor Mandy Moore and Stubs Williams, which sounds like a famous person but is probably just a made-up moniker.

Over the course of the smuggling scheme, records show Williams received between $82,500 and $89,600 for his trouble.

The money and the contraband would come in the same package, records show.

In the lead-up to the sentence for convictions of meth distribution, using a communication facility to commit a felony and bribery, Williams' lawyers argued the long stretch was unnecessary, citing his clean record up until this point and disputing both the social science and morality of deterrence in sentencing.

Story continues

Evidently, the judge wasn't having it.

Navarette is due to be sentenced in October for his convictions, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The case was investigated by the Department of Justice Inspector General, the FBI, the United States Postal Service and the Georgetown Police Department.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com