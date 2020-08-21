Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo sentenced to life in prison

Joseph DeAngelo apologises to his victims and the families of the victims he killed - Santiago Mejia /San Francisco Chronicle

A former US policeman known as the "Golden State Killer" for the spate of sadistic rapes and murders he committed in California in the 1970s and 80s has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Joseph DeAngelo, 74, who confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes as part of a plea deal to avoid the death penalty, apologised to his victims during his sentencing hearing a Sacramento courtroom on Friday.

"I've listened to all of your statements. Each one of them. And I'm truly sorry to everyone I've hurt," he said.

DeAngelo evaded justice for more than three decades until he was eventually caught in 2018 with the help of genealogy websites used by his relatives which helped identify the DNA found at crime scenes.

DeAngelo's known attacks began in 1975, initially in the Sacramento area of central California, before spreading out across the state. The spree apparently ended abruptly in 1986 with the rape and murder of an 18-year-old girl.

The prosecutor in the case, Todd Spitzer, told the court that he wished DeAngelo had received the death penalty.

"Instead of (you) just staring straight forward in some glazed-over eyes, I wanted to stare at you, watch you, silently slip into the night," Mr Spitzer told DeAngelo, who was wheeled into the room wearing an off-white sweatshirt over his orange prison jumpsuit.

"But we met with our victims. We knew the age of the case. We knew how long it took to solve. And we knew that this was the right thing to do - so you could all be here today in your lifetime," he told the victims and families.

DeAngelo's lawyers attempted to paint a picture of the former police officer, who has three daughters and grandchildren, as a family man, and said they hoped that by confessing to his crimes he "has provided some peace to their survivors and their loved ones."

Judge Michael Bowman said he was handing down the "absolute maximum sentence the court is able to impose under the law."

"The survivors have spoken clearly - the defendant deserves no mercy," said the judge, to thunderous applause in the courtroom.