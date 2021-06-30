Will I get the Golden State Stimulus check soon? Here’s what you should know

Lawmakers approved more than $8 billion in rebates for millions of California taxpayers. People with an income of $75,000 or less could get anywhere from $500-$1,100, depending on their filing status. Many are wondering when they can expect to receive that stimulus money. The Golden State Stimulus II is a second round of payments, which was included in the latest version of the budget. The legislation itself does not outline exactly how soon Californians could see that money, only that it must be before July 15, 2022. However, it is still awaiting a signature from Gov. Gavin Newsom. The State Controller's Office told KCRA 3 that when the governor signs the budget, the timeline for payments will be updated on the Franchise Tax Board's website. See more in the video above.

