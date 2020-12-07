Golden Tag to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 9ᵗʰ

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag” or the "Company") (TSX.V: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) is pleased to announce that Greg McKenzie (President & CEO) and Will Ansley (VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations) will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 9th.



DATE: December 9th, 2020

TIME: 2:00 P.M.

LINK: https://bit.ly/3f2vL7P

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Completion of uplifting to OTCQB Market.

Initiation of Exploration Program to unlock value on 100% owned San Diego Project.

Rafael Puente joined the Mexico regional team as Exploration Manager.

Completion of CND$7.0 million oversubscribed private placement financing led by Eric Sprott.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. is a Toronto based mineral resource exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in the San Diego project, in Durango, Mexico. The San Diego property is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico and is located within the prolific Velardeña Mining District. Velardeña hosts several mines having produced silver, zinc, lead and gold for over 100 years. For more information regarding the San Diego property please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®



Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Story continues

CONTACTS:

Golden Tag Resources Ltd.

Greg McKenzie

President & CEO

Ph: 416-504-2020

Email: info@goldentag.ca

www.goldentag.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com



