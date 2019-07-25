Should Golden Throat Holdings Group Company Limited (HKG:6896) Be Your Next Stock Pick?

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I've chosen to put the spotlight on Golden Throat Holdings Group Company Limited (HKG:6896) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 6896 is a company that has been able to sustain great financial health, trading at an attractive share price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Golden Throat Holdings Group here.

Flawless balance sheet and good value

6896 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that 6896 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. 6896 seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.97x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows. 6896's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, 6896's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that 6896's price is currently discounted.

SEHK:6896 Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 25th 2019 More

