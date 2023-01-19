Golden Valley man arrested after father's death

A Mohave Valley man was arrested after his father was found dead along the side of Highway 68 in Golden Valley on Sunday.

Isaiha Boregard Caril-Hill, 23, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder per domestic violence, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon per domestic violence and leaving the scene of an accident involving death, police said.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Department said they responded to at 1 p.m. after a report of a deceased man on the road Highway 68 near Egar Road in Golden Valley. Department of Public Safety troopers initially responded around 9 a.m., but turned over the investigation over to the Sheriff's Department.

Video from a nearby business showed a black SUV stopping along the highway Saturday night. In the video, a person can be seen walking away from the SUV, according to Mohave County Sheriff's Office. Around 6:30 p.m., the video shows that same SUV hitting the person and driving away. That person was identified as Lester Caril, 68, police said.

On the Saturday night around 6:35 p.m., deputies got a call about a black SUV involved in a roll-over crash near Abrigo Drive and Egar Road. Caril-Hill was arrested for suspicion of DUI and an unrelated warrant. When Caril-Hill was arrested, deputies were unaware of the homicide that had just occurred, authorities said. Caril-Hill was extremely agitated and threatened responders while being extricated from the vehicle, authorities said.

Deputies identified the SUC as registered to Caril. Debris found on scene of the homicide was consistent with damages on the SUV. Caril-Hill did not say anything about the homicide during his arrest, according to the Mohave Sheriff's County Office.

During interviews with detectives Sunday at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility where Caril-Hill was being held, Caril-Hill said his father was driving the SUV when an altercation occurred, and Caril pulled off the highway and got out of the vehicle. Caril-Hill told autorities he hit his dad with the vehicle and driving off, where he was involved in the roll-over crash a short time later.

This investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Golden Valley man arrested after father's death