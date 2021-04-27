Goldfish teams up with Frank's RedHot for limited-edition spicy crackers. How to win a free bag

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·3 min read
Goldfish has a new spicy flavor.
Goldfish is spicing up its smiling fish-shaped crackers.

The Pepperidge Farm brand teamed up with Frank's RedHot for a limited-edition snack: Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers. The fish will swim into stores nationwide in May, officials with parent company, Campbell Snacks, shared exclusively with USA TODAY.

"The No. 1 requested flavor for Goldfish was hot and spicy," Janda Lukin, Campbell Snacks chief marketing officer, told USA TODAY, noting the company received more than 35,000 requests. "We wanted to bring the heat with an unexpected partnership between Goldfish and Frank's that fans will love."

When Goldfish hinted on social media that a new flavor would be announced Tuesday, many guessed it would be a hot flavor.

Spicy foods and snacks have been growing in popularity in recent years. In a survey conducted in 2020 by Kalsec, a producer of spices and herb extracts, more than half of consumers said that they choose spicy options for their meals.

Lukin said the goal of the new flavor is to broaden the audience of Goldfish to a more adult consumer. The crackers got their start geared to adults as a bar snack, she said.

"The pivot was made when the insight was that people were giving it and enjoying it with their kids. So that has been the foundation of the Goldfish brand that has enabled us to get to a billion-dollar business by really being that childhood kid snack," Lukin said. "And we're not walking away from that."

But these new Goldfish in particular aren't for everybody, especially young children.

“It is enjoy at your own risk. But we"ve learned that older kids are looking for bolder flavors as well," Lukin said of 10- to 12-year-olds. "This flavor is for the older, mature audience, who requested and can handle the heat."

The summer snack is made with classic hot sauce ingredients including notes of vinegar for acidity and a blend of aged cayenne peppers. They come in a 6.6-ounce bag with a suggested retail price of $2.49 and will be available while supplies last.

More flavors geared to adults are also in the works.

"We've got a really fun roster of partnerships and flavors that'll be coming up very shortly," she said.

Goldfish Instagram contest

Before the crackers go on sale, there's a chance to win a free bag through an Instagram contest.

Starting Tuesday and through 9 a.m. ET Thursday, there will be a giveaway from Goldfish’s Instagram account.

To enter for one of the 250 prizes, go to the @GoldfishSmiles Instagram story to unlock and use the custom augmented reality filter, tag @GoldfishSmiles in your story, add #Sweepstakes and post.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Goldfish Frank's RedHot crackers are coming. How to win spicy snack

