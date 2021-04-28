Goldfish teams with Frank's RedHot, gets spicy with new crackers

Goldfish is about to get spicy — literally — with a new version of its iconic snack.

On Tuesday, the company announced plans to team up Frank's RedHot — a gem of McCormick's (MCK) portfolio acquired in 2017 as part of a a $4.2 billion deal — to make a line of new hot sauce-flavored crackers.

The crunchy favorites will be made with Frank's popular hot sauce, which is known for its blend of cayenne peppers. It will hit shelves beginning in May 2021, while supplies last, with a price tag $2.49 for a 6.6oz bag.

Last week, McCormick CEO & chairman Lawrence Kurzius told Yahoo Finance that Frank's RedHot sauce still "continues to deliver tremendous growth." He also hinted that the company was toying with new innovations.

"People want more interesting, exciting flavors, and hot and spicy flavors are part of that trend," Kurzius said, citing the "long-term trend" of demand for hot and spicy food items. Along those lines, McCormick's Old Bay seasoning has seen "extraordinary" growth, according to the CEO.

"'Hot' is the #1 most requested Goldfish flavor across social, so we wanted to bring the heat with an unexpected partnership between Goldfish and Frank's that fans will love," Goldfish said in the release.

You asked, and we heard you! Introducing our NEW Goldfish @FranksRedHot crackers! In stores soon. pic.twitter.com/bNCoZNsQ9e — Goldfish® (@GoldfishSmiles) April 27, 2021

The debut of this innovation comes amid a boom in snacking, with 73% of Gen Z and Millennials saying they've munched more during the pandemic, according to a new report from Coca-Cola. Gen X admits they've snacked 54% more, with Boomers not far behind at 48%,

Shares of McCormick are up nearly 15% compared to a year ago at the height of the pandemic.

