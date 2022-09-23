Goldie Hawn on how her MindUP program aims to teach children valuable mental health skills

Reuters

FedEx Corp dented investor confidence in the new chief executive's vision to deliver a long-awaited turnaround at the shipping company, sending its shares into a freefall after it withdrew its full-year profit forecast last week. After Raj Subramaniam succeeded founder Fred Smith in June as FedEx's CEO, the Tennessee company generated goodwill by issuing a stronger-than-expected, full-year profit forecast and boosting its dividend payment. Investors, already frustrated by last year's overly optimistic estimate for the holiday shopping season, were disappointed with its profit warning on Sept. 15.