Is Goldlion Holdings Limited (HKG:533) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Goldlion Holdings Limited (HKG:533) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 6.0%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Goldlion Holdings should have a place in your portfolio.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How well does Goldlion Holdings fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 54%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

In terms of its peers, Goldlion Holdings produces a yield of 6.0%, which is high for Specialty Retail stocks.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank Goldlion Holdings as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three pertinent factors you should further research:

