Goldman Affirms Bullish China Stocks Call in Face of Taiwan Rift

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tassia Sipahutar
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

(Bloomberg) -- Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are staying with their bullish call on Chinese equities even as they warn that geopolitical risks may fuel more volatility in the near term.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The outlook for China’s stocks is supported by prospects of an economic recovery in the third quarter, contained inflation and easing policy in the region and globally, strategists including Kinger Lau wrote in a note Thursday. The risk-reward profile is turning favorable again, barring a further worsening in geopolitical tensions, they added.

“Hence, we stay overweight Chinese equities and forecast 24% potential returns over the next 12 months,” the strategists wrote. “But the path to get to our 12-month index target could remain bumpy until key political events in the US and China conclude and more clarity on ADR delisting and local regulations emerges.”

A recent rebound in Chinese shares has faded as tech crackdowns, the threat of a delisting of firms in the US and a deepening property sector crisis deter investors. Previous calls for a bottom in the stocks have proved premature, highlighting the challenge investors face in navigating the market.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week has been another flashpoint for Chinese shares, as Beijing retaliates with military drills and trade curbs against the island. China’s stocks rebounded Thursday from a drop triggered by the tensions but some analysts warn that the repercussions may linger long after the trip is over.

Morgan Stanley has also cautioned that volatility may surge over the coming week or two. Investors have been adding new hedges and as a result, one-month implied volatility on CSI 300 index options has soared to 24.4%, compared with 13.5% for one-month realized volatility.

The gap is the widest in two years and suggests domestic investors are “very much willing to pay a high premium to protect against market downside risk,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Gilbert Wong, wrote on Wednesday.

Caution Ahead

Meanwhile, the Goldman strategists noted that valuations on Chinese equities are negatively correlated with geopolitical risks. This is illustrated in the firm’s US-China Relations Barometer and Cross-Strait Barometer, where every one standard deviation move, which reflects increasing tensions, may translate into a 3.2% cut in the price-to-earnings ratios.

Read more: Goldman’s New Index Shows China-Taiwan Tension at Decade High

Near-term caution is probably warranted, given that US-China tensions are likely to remain elevated, global recession risks persist and 2022 consensus earnings risks are skewed to the downside, especially in the housing sector, the Goldman strategists wrote.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • A Really Bad Day Just Got Worse at This Silicon Valley Company

    Robinhood , the troubled brokerage that attracted the attention of Gen Z investors, can not catch a break and is laying off 23% of its employees. Things began with the company announcing it had been issued a multi-million dollar fine. CEO Vlad Tenev said the majority of the layoffs will occur for people working in the operations, marketing and program management departments, according to a blog post.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Generate Passive Income as This Dividend Payer Eyes a Stock Split

    Since 1980, businesses that have announced stock splits have nearly tripled the returns of the S&P 500 Index over the following 12 months. Often, stock splits make high-priced shares more accessible to individual investors -- though that impact is diminishing now that brokers widely offer the option of buying fractional shares. Occasionally, the maneuver is used to position a company to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which requires a lower share price due to its price-weighted formula.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • ‘The midterms could be a positive catalyst for stocks in Q4′ says RBC. Here are 2 stock picks with at least 70% upside

    Covering the stock scene for RBC Capital, US equity strategy head Lori Calvasina has pinpointed the upcoming US midterm elections as a major positive catalyst for stocks heading into the year’s end. That may sound counter intuitive – American politics being anything but positive these days – but Calvasina lays out a strong case for a market rally in Q4. "The midterms are a potential positive catalyst later this year. Not only do stocks tend to rally in the 4th quarter of midterm election years,

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.

  • Moderna aiming to deliver updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters next month

    Moderna Inc. said Wednesday morning that it will have new, updated booster shots for its Covid-19 vaccine ready for delivery in September. Earlier this year, Moderna decided to pursue the development of bivalent vaccines, with each shot comprising 50% the original formula and 50% a new formula. The focus of Moderna's booster efforts over the last eight months has largely been BA.1, the original subvariant of the omicron strain.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 3rd

    SSB, AHH, and PCB made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on August 3, 2022.

  • 3 Fidelity Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Fidelity Investments is the country’s fourth-largest mutual funds manager with more than $4.3 trillion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2022, the most recently available information. The quality of a fund can be approximated using Morningstar's star ratings, which ranges from 1 star (the lowest quality) to 5 stars (the highest). Here's a look at three of Fidelity's funds that are rated 5 stars by Morningstar.

  • The Most Important Retirement Chart You'll Ever See

    There are plenty of important charts for investors, but there's one very powerful one that demonstrates the most principles for retirement planning. If you interpret this chart correctly, then you'll understand the foundation of portfolio allocation theory. You'll be in great shape if you combine that knowledge with some discipline to build an investment strategy.

  • Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.

  • 10 52-Week Low Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 52-week low stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 52-Week Low Stocks to Buy Now. The 52-week low for a stock reflects the least closing price the security has traded at over a 52-week timeline. Many investors seek out […]

  • 3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Growth stocks took a beating over the past year or so, as rising interest rates and recession fears eliminated investor risk tolerance. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the darlings of the pandemic bull market. Its price-to-sales ratio peaked close to 35, and its forward  price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio swelled to 75.

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Is Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Worth US$36.0 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) by taking the...

  • The stock market's 'buy the dip' regime has returned as these 5 reasons will drive a 2nd-half rally, Fundstrat says

    Any reading of over 54% of S&P 500 stocks being in a bear market has historically proven to be a great time to buy the dip in stocks, Fundstrat said.

  • 3 High-Yield Stocks With Remarkable Earnings Growth

    Receiving a steady stream of income paired with the potential of stock price appreciation can generate serious returns over time.