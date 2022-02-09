Goldman Alum’s Grocery App Seeking $1 Billion in Korea IPO, Sources Say

Heejin Kim and Manuel Baigorri
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Kurly Corp., the maker of a Korean mobile app for delivering fresh groceries created by a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker, is seeking to raise about $1 billion in its initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Seoul-based company behind the Market Kurly app could be valued at about $4 billion to $6 billion in a listing, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Kurly aims to submit an application for preliminary approval to the Korea Exchange as soon as the first quarter, and could start trading on the Kospi this year, one of the people said.

Kurly has attracted a total of nearly 1 trillion won ($834 million) in private fundraising ahead of its IPO, one of the people said. Its backers include Millennium Management, Sequoia Capital China and Hillhouse Capital, according to a statement in July.

The startup is spending aggressively on hiring data scientists and engineers to analyze consumer and inventory data, one of the people said. A quarter of its 800 employees are engineers, including 40 data scientists, the person said.

Deliberations are ongoing and details such as size and valuation could change, the people said. A representative for Kurly declined to comment.

South Korea’s IPO market saw 19.7 trillion won raised in 2021, according to the Financial Supervisory Service. It was the strongest year for debuts in the country in at least a decade, data compiled by Bloomberg show, amid a global surge in listings. The world’s largest IPO in the year to date took place in Seoul, when LG Energy Solution, a lithium-ion battery maker for electric vehicles, raised $10.8 billion on the Kospi last month.

Founded in 2015 by Sophie Kim, who previously worked at Goldman and Bain Capital, Market Kurly lets shoppers order fresh vegetables, eggs and other perishable foods via its app. The company promises delivery before 7 a.m. for orders made before 11 p.m.

“Kurly has a clear strategy on premium fresh foods and wants to enter the non-food market,” said Yu Jung-Hyun, analyst at Daishin Securities in Seoul. Its rival in fresh food delivery, SoftBank Group Corp.-backed Coupang Inc., is taking a different approach. “Kurly is increasing sales and prices at the same time, while Coupang is more focused on increasing the quantities only.”

The company’s listing plans come after global investors sold technology stocks in anticipation of rising rates and fears of increasing attention from regulators, with Coupang slumping 40% since its IPO in March 2021. In November, a top regulatory body in South Korea expressed concerns over the alleged “abuse of market dominance” of online retailers in the country.

Kurly is not like other startups seeking IPOs that have little meaningful business, said An Hyungjin, chief executive officer at Billionfold Asset Management, a Seoul-based hedge fund. While investors were taken aback at the $4 billion market value of K-pop agency Hybe Co. when it debuted in 2020, An said, it has reached close to $9 billion today.

“Kurly can be like that if it keeps showing strong growth,” An said.

(Updates with IPO data in sixth paragraph. An earlier version of this story misstated the company name of an analyst in the seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Commonwealth Bank Shares Climb on Profit Beat, Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares rose more than 4% after first-half profit topped estimates and the nation’s largest lender said it will buyback up to A$2 billion ($1.4 billion) of its stock, a further sign the country’s economy is recovering from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warni

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Harley-Davidson (HOG) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Harley-Davidson (HOG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 134.15% and 26.88%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) shareholders have endured a 48% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • Is The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Potentially Undervalued?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established The Cooper Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:COO ). The company's stock...

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Edges Closer to Green Bond With Moody’s Rating

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has received the fifth-highest credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service ahead of its plans to tap the international bond market for the first time.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActU.S. Stocks Tick Higher; Treasury Sell

  • Ocado Plunges as Costly Push for Online Growth Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaOcado Group Plc shares plunged on concern that the unprofitable online grocery company keeps increasing spending even as sales growth is held back by labor shortages and

  • Exclusive-EQT readies $3.4 billion sale of French water services firm Saur -sources

    MADRID (Reuters) -European buyout firm EQT is working with advisers to prepare the sale of French water management firm Saur in a deal that could value France's third-biggest water firm at about 3 billion euros ($3.43 billion), sources told Reuters. EQT has hired Rothschild to sound out prospective bidders for its 70% stake in Saur ahead of an auction process that is expected to kick off later this year, one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Stockholm-listed investment firm, led by Christian Sinding, is looking to cash out for about 3 billion euros after it took control of Saur in 2018 in a deal that saw BNP Paribas keeping a minority stake in the business, the sources said.

  • Uber to use alerts to remind riders to buckle up

    Ride-sharing company Uber Technologies plans to begin reminding passengers to wear seat belts by pinging driver phones and sending riders messages amid a spike in U.S. traffic deaths. Uber told Reuters its new feature that launches Tuesday aims to alert riders to buckle up via a distinctive chime from the driver’s phone and a simultaneous push notification to the rider’s phone. "The intent is really just to help remind riders that they should be buckling up - every seat, every time," said Kristin Smith, Uber’s head of Global Road Safety Policy, who added the chime "sounds kind of like an airplane seat belt reminder."

  • 3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in February

    Today, more than 1.7 million merchants are selling on the platform, and the company has an 8.6% market share of e-commerce sales in the U.S., second only to Amazon. Shopify offers other products and services on top of this, like payment processing and financing, and point-of-sale systems, which it reports as merchant services. The company's most recent quarter, Q3 2021, showed subscription revenue grew 37% year over year, and merchant services grew 51%, totaling revenue of $1.1 billion for the quarter.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks May Follow Alphabet and Enact a Stock Split

    Alphabet's surprising 20-for-1 split announcement might roll out the red carpet for more high-profile stock splits.

  • PepsiCo Raises Dividend, Marches Toward Dividend King Status

    International beverage and snack giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) announced it would be raising its dividend by 5%. In fact, PepsiCo's increase in 2022 put it in a position to earn the Dividend King designation reserved for companies that have paid and increased their dividend for 50 consecutive years. For retirees who depend on dividend income, stocks with the Dividend King status offer an extra degree of reliability.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in February

    Remember how financial stocks and oil stocks crashed during the March 2020 sell-off? With tech stocks now in a downdraft, the January sell-off may have opened up a great long-term opportunity, provided, of course, you pick the right stocks that can withstand higher rates. Here are two tech stocks -- one high-growth stock and one value stock -- with significant upside from today's levels.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • What Makes Kinder Morgan (KMI) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Kinder Morgan (KMI) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.