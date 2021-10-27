Goldman Backs China Bulls With Its 50 ‘Common Prosperity’ Stocks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeanny Yu and Ishika Mookerjee
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has spotlighted 50 China stocks that stand to benefit from President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign, bolstering the view that Beijing’s regulatory shakeup is also bringing opportunities.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Companies connected to themes such as manufacturing upgrading, green energy, state-owned enterprise reforms and mass consumption can benefit from Xi’s ambitions, strategists including Kinger Lau said in note dated Monday.

While Chinese stocks have taken a battering this year since peaking in February, prices are ticking back up this month amid a reassessment of valuations and the longer-term impact of policy shifts. HSBC Holdings Plc analysts upgraded their call on Chinese stocks to overweight this week, adding to upbeat assessments of the outlook from BlackRock Inc., UBS Group AG and Fidelity International.

READ: What ‘Common Prosperity’ Means and Why Xi Wants It: QuickTake

Goldman’s model portfolio includes communication-equipment maker Xiaomi Corp., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. and sportswear producer Li Ning Co. The 50 companies have a combined market capitalization of about $1 trillion, and could grow profits at a compound annual growth rate of 27% in the next two years, the strategists said.

“We believe ‘Common Prosperity’ is more than just about redistribution but an overarching development plan led by the Communist Party that could reshape China’s future growth trajectory in the years to come,” they said.

Still, luxury consumption, “soft” tech with high data intensity, and socially-important sectors may see continuing regulation headwinds, according to Goldman.

HSBC said “the baby is being thrown out with the bathwater” by pessimists on China. It sees value in real estate, industrials, healthcare and some banks.

UBS sees tighter regulation as being priced in already and BlackRock thinks there is “room for tactical upside.”

(Updates throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal Says It’s Currently Not Pursuing Pinterest Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. said it isn’t pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest Inc., ending days of speculation over a potential $45 billion deal.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerSan Jose, California-based PayPal h

  • China’s Booming Exports Mean Yuan’s Yearlong Rally Far From Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan has defied a slew of risks to top the rankings of Asian currencies so far this year. There are few signs it’ll be dethroned anytime soon.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerRising exports, surging bond

  • China Evergrande shares fall on persistent pressure from debt travails

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group and its electric vehicle unit fell early on Wednesday, as the country's state planner called on companies in "key sectors" to "optimise" offshore debt structures. Evergrande and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd both fell less than 1% by 0155 GMT. The Hang Seng Index slumped 1.7%.

  • Legendary Value Investor Bill Miller’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the legendary value investor Bill Miller’s top 10 stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of the billionaire’s hedge fund and investment philosophy, and go directly to read the Legendary Value Investor Bill Miller’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Bill Miller is an American value investor, philanthropist, and hedge fund […]

  • Australian Bond Yields Jump as Inflation Boosts Rate-Hike Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s three-year bond yield climbed to the highest level since July 2019 after consumer inflation picked up pace in the September quarter, strengthening rate-hike bets. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Summe

  • Stocks slip, short-term yields leap with inflation

    Tech shares slipped and short-term Treasury yields jumped on Tuesday as investors expect inflation to prompt interest rate hikes, with a hotter-than-forecast reading in Australia the latest sign of prices pressuring central bankers to act. The Australian dollar also rose about 0.4% and short-dated Aussie government bonds sold heavily after the data release, which showed Australian core inflation hitting a six-year high. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5% - although it remains on course for its best month of the year - led by tech shares falling in Hong Kong.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Hang

  • These 3 Stocks Have High Dividends With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • Bakkt CEO on the interconnection between crypto and the traditional financial system

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger discusses the future of banking and crypto technology with Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael.

  • Alphabet inc (GOOGL) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    GOOGL earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally: Tesla Hits $1 Trillion; Donald Trump SPAC Attempts Rebound; Facebook Jumps On Earnings Beat

    Dow Jones futures were higher Tuesday as the stock market saw Tesla stock surge above $1 trillion in value. Facebook earnings beat.

  • Here are ways to save more money for retirement: Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington

    People working with a financial advisor have 25% more assets than those who don't, according to Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington.

  • U.S. Ban on China Telecom Signals Broad Concern Over Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- A U.S. ban of China Telecom (Americas) Corp. by regulators shows that broad concerns about Beijing persist in Washington, even as the Biden administration takes steps to improve communications between the world’s biggest economies. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of Californi

  • Citigroup to See ‘Significant’ Charges for Leaving South Korea

    Citigroup disclosed that it will see sizable charges through the end of 2023 for unwinding consumer-banking operations in South Korea. The bank is streamlining overseas businesses.

  • China Urges Hui to Tap Wealth; Firms to Repay: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China has urged companies to make payments on their offshore bonds, and asked China Evergrande Group’s billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan to tap his personal wealth to help solve the company’s deepening debt crisis.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counti

  • Eco-friendly sex: What is it and how does it impact on climate change?

    As more people try to live environmentally friendly lives, how do we make sex more sustainable?

  • Five things investors learned about the semiconductor sector from the latest batch of earnings

    There have been competing narratives for semiconductor companies. It's important for investors to know where their favored names fit in.

  • These Economists Aren’t Worried About Inflation. Here’s Why.

    The models that have the best historical track records indicate that inflation will probably be lower than many fear, according to a new study.

  • Microsoft’s Cloud-Computing Strength Fuels Revenue, Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s cloud-based software helped drive robust sales and profit growth, which topped analysts’ estimates for an 11th straight quarter.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerRevenue in the first quarter

  • Why this financial advisor has found that some clients save too much money

    Some higher-income retirees overestimate how much they’ll need and actually “end up getting wealthier in retirement” as their investment returns exceed their expenses, said Penny Pennington, Edward Jones managing partner.