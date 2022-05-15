Goldman’s Blankfein Says Companies Should Prepare for Recession

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ian Fisher
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lloyd Blankfein
    Lloyd Blankfein
    American business executive

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Senior Chairman Lloyd Blankfein urged companies and consumers to gird for a US recession, saying it’s a “very, very high risk.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

“If I were running a big company, I would be very prepared for it,” Blankfein said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “If I was a consumer, I’d be prepared for it.”

A recession is “not baked in the cake” and there’s a “narrow path” to avoid it, he said. The Federal Reserve has “very powerful tools” to tamp down inflation and has been “responding well,” the former Goldman chief executive officer said.

With high fuel prices and a shortage of baby formula tangible measures of Americans’ unease, US consumer sentiment declined in early May to the lowest level since 2011. US consumer prices rose 8.3% in April from a year ago, slowing slightly from March but still among the fastest rate in decades.

While some of the inflation “will go away” as supply chains unsnarl and Covid-19 lockdowns in China ease, “some of these things are a little bit stickier, like energy prices,” Blankfein said.

Americans benefited for a long time from globalization, which made goods and services and cheaper based on cheaper labor abroad, he said.

“How comfortable are we now to rely on those supply chains that are not within the borders of the United States and we can’t control?” Blankfein said. “Do we feel good about getting all our semiconductors from Taiwan, which is again, an object of China.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein says recession possibility is 'very high risk factor'

    Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said on Sunday he believes the economy is at risk of possibly going into a recession, as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to tackle rising inflation. Speaking on "Face the Nation" on CBS, Blankfein said a recession is "a very, very high risk factor."

  • We Rallied, but Don't Get Too Comfortable

    All week long, traders have been looking for a strong counter-trend bounce, and they finally found one on Friday. A sizable counter-trend bounce after the aggressive selling and negative sentiment during the week is not a big surprise.

  • Goldman Sachs' Lloyd Blankfein on inflation, the Fed and supply chain issues

    Lloyd Blankfein, the former CEO and current senior chairman of Goldman Sachs, says tamping down inflation will require "some pain" as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.

  • Blow: The Supreme Court as an instrument of oppression

    Originalists know the horrendous history of the court, and they want it to rise again.

  • ‘Nowhere to hide?’ What’s next as stocks slump toward bear market amid stagflation fears

    U.S. stocks enjoyed a big bounce Friday, but it's far from an all-clear for investors looking for signs that a selloff that's put the S&P 500 index on the brink of a bear market is now bottoming out.

  • Questor: this firm’s Russian assets may be worthless – but here’s why we’re not selling

    War in Ukraine is having profound consequences for companies that operate in Russia. They face the moral dilemma of deciding whether to maintain their exposure following the invasion of Ukraine and, as the Russian economy experiences the pain of sanctions, they also face considerable financial uncertainty.

  • Faangs Find Little Comfort in What Charts Suggest Lies Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- There might be more punishment in store for the big tech Faang companies licking their wounds after a $2 trillion-plus tumble, technicals show.Most Read from BloombergWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After Transfers$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsNATO Lauds Historic Moment as Finland Asks to Join AllianceTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeThe group -- Face

  • In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

    Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...

  • Today's letters: Readers comment on Gov. DeSantis, 'Dilbert' and guns

    May 15, 2022, letters: Readers comment on Gov. DeSantis, "Dilbert" and guns.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy, and Sundial Stocks Popped on Friday

    Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) reported its fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings last night, and in so doing, sparked a rally across the cannabis sector today. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Aurora Cannabis itself are already up 13%, and peer producers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are benefiting as well -- up 8.5% and 5.9%, respectively. Heading into Q3, analysts had forecast that Aurora Cannabis would lose $0.19 per share (0.25 Canadian dollars, and furthermore, this was a pro forma prediction) on sales of $41.5 million -- about CA$53.7 million.

  • Devin Booker to get in the pool, play Call of Duty to relax before Game 7

    Gerald Bourguet: Devin Booker on Suns practice today: "The preparation to it, I like coming in here with everybody locked in top to bottom….You can feel the demeanor." Also said he'll probably play some Call of Duty or get in the pool today to try ...

  • Retirees opt into cruise ship living

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at the trend of retired people seeking out experiences and services on cruise ships over settling down.

  • Elon Musk thinks the American work ethic is alive and well … in China

    Chinese workers are "burning the 3 a.m. oil" and don't want to leave their factories, Elon Musk told the FT, "whereas in America, people are trying to avoid going to work at all."

  • Terra Lab CEO Do Kwon Returns to Twitter after 2-Day Absence

    Terra Lab CEO and co-founder Do Kwon returned to Twitter this morning, sharing his thoughts and views after a calamitous week for TerraUSD and Terra LUNA.

  • Gov. DeSantis taps state lawmaker as new secretary of state

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed state Republican Rep. Cord Byrd as the new secretary of state, following the resignation of Laurel M. Lee. In a statement, DeSantis, a Republican, called Byrd a “staunch advocate for election security, public integrity, the fight against big tech censorship and the de-platforming of political candidates.”

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    Here's why they chose BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS). David Jagielski (BioNTech): Often investors discount a stock that may seem like it is punching above its weight class, on the assumption that it may struggle down the road. BioNTech's forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 3.8 certainly suggests that investors are perhaps not taking the growth stock seriously.

  • Florida is 'open for business' — but in this climate, will business still come?

    "Open for business" in Florida now comes with an asterisk, a pledge of allegiance to the Divided State of Ron DeSantis.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Aid Vote Nears; Sweden, Finland Aim for NATO

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After Transfers$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverCathie Wood Just Keeps Buying Coinbase and Getting More InflowsNATO Lauds Historic Moment as Finland Asks to Join AllianceTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeSenate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said a $40 billion package of US aid to Ukraine may be approved on Wednesday. Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats will bac

  • Biden nominates defense industrial policy chief

    U.S. President Joe Biden plans to nominate Laura Taylor-Kale, an Obama administration trade official, as the Pentagon’s industrial policy chief, the White House announced Friday.

  • Iryna Vereshchuk asks commentators not to exaggerate world leaders influence on talks concerning Azovstal

    Alyona Mazurenko - Friday, 13 May 2022, 22:36 Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, has asked commentators not to exaggerate the influence of world leaders on the negotiations concerning the evacuation of military personnel from the Azovstal steelworks.