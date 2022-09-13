Goldman Cautious on European Assets Until Signs of Trough Emerge

Abhishek Vishnoi
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s challenging macro backdrop may keep weighing on its assets despite a positive risk-reward balance, fiscal support and measures to cut energy demand, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The firm remains cautious on the region due to the energy crisis, monetary tightening and the political backdrop around Italian elections, strategists including Cecilia Mariotti wrote in a Sept. 12 note. Signs of an “imminent market trough” are needed for that view to change, they wrote.

“Our economists expect the energy crisis to drag both Europe and the UK in a recession -- albeit relatively mild -– and forecast an acceleration of tightening from both the ECB and the BOE,” the strategists wrote. Goldman remains underweight European stocks and its credit strategists believe current pricing accurately reflects the region’s relative risk to the US, the note said.

European stocks have lagged the S&P 500 Index this year in dollar terms as the euro weakened more than 10%. Meanwhile, the region’s credit markets continue to be under much more stress than equities.

Still, Europe’s 12-month forward earnings estimates have yet to see any serious downgrades, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. While the region’s earnings-based valuations have dropped this year, they still remain above levels hit during the the 2008 financial crisis.

